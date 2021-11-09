James McPake insists Leigh Griffiths has ‘real chance’ of returning in peak fitness for Dundee after international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

James McPake insists Leigh Griffiths has ‘real chance’ of returning in peak fitness for Dundee after international break

By Neil Robertson
November 9 2021, 10.27pm
James McPake will put Leigh Griffiths to work during the break before they face Motherwell.
James McPake will put Leigh Griffiths to work during the break before they face Motherwell.

Leigh Griffiths will be put through his paces during the international break so he can hit the ground running when Dundee return to action at the end of this month.

The Celtic striker has been playing catch-up fitness-wise since joining the Dark Blues on a season-long loan at the start of September.

The 31-year-old, who has also been hampered by a niggling ankle injury, was an unused sub for Dundee’s game with St Mirren at the end of last month and was ineligible to play in Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Leigh Griffiths

Now, with a three-week break before Dundee face Motherwell, Griffiths is using the time to work hard behind the scenes to hone his fitness levels.

Dee boss James McPake said: “Leigh has been doing a lot of work and he will continue to do that through the break we have.

“It’s a real chance to top him up and get a lot of running into him.

“This is a good opportunity to get him pushed forward and credit to Leigh, he’s been throwing himself into it.”

3 talking points from Dundee’s disappointing defeat to Celtic