James McPake insists Leigh Griffiths has ‘real chance’ of returning in peak fitness for Dundee after international break

Leigh Griffiths will be put through his paces during the international break so he can hit the ground running when Dundee return to action at the end of this month.

The Celtic striker has been playing catch-up fitness-wise since joining the Dark Blues on a season-long loan at the start of September.

The 31-year-old, who has also been hampered by a niggling ankle injury, was an unused sub for Dundee’s game with St Mirren at the end of last month and was ineligible to play in Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Now, with a three-week break before Dundee face Motherwell, Griffiths is using the time to work hard behind the scenes to hone his fitness levels.

Dee boss James McPake said: “Leigh has been doing a lot of work and he will continue to do that through the break we have.

“It’s a real chance to top him up and get a lot of running into him.

“This is a good opportunity to get him pushed forward and credit to Leigh, he’s been throwing himself into it.”