‘The third goal kills it’: Dundee boss James McPake admits his side didn’t deal with Celtic’s attacking threats in Dens defeat

Dundee gave themselves an “uphill task” by conceding early in both halves against Celtic said a rueful James McPake.

The Dark Blues continued their unwanted record against the Hoops, who are now unbeaten in the last 33 matches at Dens Park.

The attacking line-up of Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Liel Abada ran Dundee ragged throughout much of the contest.

Kyogo and Jota were both on target within 19 minutes and each netted again shortly after half-time, making it 4-1 after 50 minutes.

‘Third goal kills contest’

And Dens boss McPake admits his side didn’t deal with the attacking threat on show from the high-quality Celtic front three.

He said: “Celtic came out the blocks really well and punished us. That happens against really good players if you give them a sniff.

“They started both halves better than us and ultimately the third goal kills the contest.

“It was a poor goal from us and the players are annoyed at that.

“If we had kept ourselves in for a bit longer we could have had a real go.

“We scored two goals and were a threat but when you give up chances like we did you give yourselves an uphill task.

“When Celtic are like that they are very hard to deal with and it showed today.

“The front three are good players. Their movement is good, Kyogo’s finish for the fourth goal is outstanding.

“You hold your hands up but you also look where we went wrong.

“We didn’t deal with them well enough.

“It took us a while but we ended up in a shape that suited us more after about 15 minutes. By that point, you are 2-0 down and you are thinking how it might go.

“But we dug in and kept going.

“On the day, Celtic deserved the three points.”

‘We did cause them bother’

When Dundee got forward they did hurt Ange Postecoglou’s side with Danny Mullen making it 2-1 after 23 minutes.

Lee Ashcroft then cut the deficit in the second half with a header on 67 minutes.

“When we did take care of the ball and made two or three passes we looked decent enough,” McPake added.

“We did cause them a bit of bother with balls into the box.

“There were positives from the game that weren’t there when we played them at Celtic Park or against Ross County so we have to take that.

“We have a break now to get people up to speed or recovered from slight niggles so we’ll use that time wisely.”