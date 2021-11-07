Dundee 2-4 Celtic: Jota and Kyogo run riot at Dens Park as Dee fall to defeat

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee were swept aside by a rampant Celtic attack at Dens Park, falling to a 4-2 home defeat.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota finished the match with a brace apiece with the Dark Blues defence unable to cope with their movement and quality.

Dundee did make it a contest after Danny Mullen’s 23rd minute goal before a quickfire double shortly after half-time sealed the points for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Lee Ashcroft would nod in to cut the deficit but it was too little, too late.

Tennis balls and goals

The match began with a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day disrupted by sections of the Celtic support before the visiting fans delayed the start of the game by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

When play finally got under way, Dundee were behind within eight minutes as Jota followed up Anthony Ralston’s shot.

The ball came off the upright and fell for the Portuguese to stroke home, though replays showed he was in an offside position.

It was all Celtic and they made it 2-0 as Kyogo Furuhashi continued to haunt the Dark Blues, nodding in a Ralston cross after 19 minutes.

Dundee did give themselves a lifeline on 23 minutes. Paul McMullan had been switched to the left and made an immediate impact, crossing for Danny Mullen to nod beyond Joe Hart.

Kyogo and Jota run riot

The game, though, was finished as a contest early in the second half with two quickfire goals and Jota at the heart of them both.

First he fired home from another Ralston cross before the Portuguese and Kyogo tormented the right side of the Dundee defence.

That ended in the Japanese striker firing in off the near post with a superb finish on 50 minutes.

The scoring wasn’t finished, however, as defender Ashcroft beat Hart to the ball and headed in for 4-2 on 67 minutes.

Defeat leaves Dundee in 11th place, two points behind Livingston with a three-week break ahead of them before facing Motherwell on November 27.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Adam (McCowan 57), Anderson, McGowan, Elliott (McGhee 64), McMullan, Mullen (Cummings 72).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Panter, Lamb.

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic, Bitton, McGregor, Abada (Forrest 61), Turnbull, Jota (Johnston 81), Kyogo (Giakoumakis 61).

Subs not used: Bain, Scales, McCarthy, Montgomery.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 8,604 (4,020 away)