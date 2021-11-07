Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee 2-4 Celtic: Jota and Kyogo run riot at Dens Park as Dee fall to defeat

By George Cran
November 7 2021, 1.53pm
Jota makes it 1-0.
Jota makes it 1-0.

Dundee were swept aside by a rampant Celtic attack at Dens Park, falling to a 4-2 home defeat.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota finished the match with a brace apiece with the Dark Blues defence unable to cope with their movement and quality.

Dundee did make it a contest after Danny Mullen’s 23rd minute goal before a quickfire double shortly after half-time sealed the points for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Lee Ashcroft would nod in to cut the deficit but it was too little, too late.

Tennis balls and goals

The match began with a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day disrupted by sections of the Celtic support before the visiting fans delayed the start of the game by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

When play finally got under way, Dundee were behind within eight minutes as Jota followed up Anthony Ralston’s shot.

Kyogo heads in for 2-0.

The ball came off the upright and fell for the Portuguese to stroke home, though replays showed he was in an offside position.

It was all Celtic and they made it 2-0 as Kyogo Furuhashi continued to haunt the Dark Blues, nodding in a Ralston cross after 19 minutes.

Dundee did give themselves a lifeline on 23 minutes. Paul McMullan had been switched to the left and made an immediate impact, crossing for Danny Mullen to nod beyond Joe Hart.

Kyogo and Jota run riot

Jota celebrates his second.

The game, though, was finished as a contest early in the second half with two quickfire goals and Jota at the heart of them both.

First he fired home from another Ralston cross before the Portuguese and Kyogo tormented the right side of the Dundee defence.

That ended in the Japanese striker firing in off the near post with a superb finish on 50 minutes.

The scoring wasn’t finished, however, as defender Ashcroft beat Hart to the ball and headed in for 4-2 on 67 minutes.

Ashcroft gets one back.

Defeat leaves Dundee in 11th place, two points behind Livingston with a three-week break ahead of them before facing Motherwell on November 27.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Adam (McCowan 57), Anderson, McGowan, Elliott (McGhee 64), McMullan, Mullen (Cummings 72).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, Panter, Lamb.

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic, Bitton, McGregor, Abada (Forrest 61), Turnbull, Jota (Johnston 81), Kyogo (Giakoumakis 61).

Subs not used: Bain, Scales, McCarthy, Montgomery.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 8,604 (4,020 away)

 

From famine to feast – what effect might Dundee’s madcap fixture list have on the Dark Blues and Leigh Griffiths?

