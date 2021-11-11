EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jefferies in ominous ‘look at Falkirk’ warning as former Dunfermline boss insists Pars fans deserve Premiership football

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline’s relegation in 2013 was unavoidable.

For it to happen in 2022 is unthinkable.

That is the view of Jim Jefferies, the last man to endure a ‘heartbreaking’ drop with the Pars.

However, Jefferies is adamant Falkirk — now in their third campaign in League 1 — are proof that no Championship club is ‘too big to go down’.

Dunfermline are currently five points adrift of guaranteed safety as they search for Peter Grant’s successor.

And Jefferies told Courier Sport: “There are several clubs who were in the Premiership for years, seemingly going well, only to fall away badly.

“You look at Falkirk, where I spent a long time as manager, to see just how quickly things change.

“It would be unthinkable for Dunfermline to be relegated, given their aims at the start of the season.

“But it just takes a couple of decisions and a few things to go wrong before you find yourself in real trouble.”

‘Gaffer, I can’t afford to come to training’

The circumstances in which Dunfermline were relegated in 2012/13 could barely be more different to the relative stability of the present day.

Jefferies was leading a promotion challenge with a young, vibrant Pars side prior to the club’s financial implosion.

Player’s wages went unpaid and some had to look for second jobs before Dunfermline were formally placed into administration.

A 15-point deduction was imposed, while eight players — including senior stars like Joe Cardle, Paul Gallacher and Andy Kirk — were made redundant.

Against that suffocating backdrop of uncertainty and turmoil, Dunfermline were relegated following a playoff against Alloa.

“The financial problems ripped us apart,” continued Jefferies.

“When you have boys coming up to you and saying ‘gaffer, I can’t afford to come to training…I need to find a job’, that’s really tough.

“Administration, losing our best players and that points deduction made relegation almost unavoidable.

“The people who put the club in trouble are never the ones hit hardest. It is always the fans and the players, and it was heartbreaking for them. They didn’t deserve it.”

‘Magnificent’ support

A warmth for the Dunfermline faithful shines through as Jefferies recalls his two years at East End Park.

Having been at the heart of a club battling for its very existence, he believes the defiant backing of supporters is a major reason why the Pars did not fold.

If any fanbase deserves a Premiership side, Jefferies contends, it is Dunfermline’s.

“The support was magnificent throughout that time,” added Jefferies. “The meetings; the rallies; the fund-raising — they saved that club.

“They deserve to see Dunfermline in the Premiership.”

And Jefferies is steadfast in his belief that the Pars’ job is still a wonderful platform for the right candidate.

“There is a talented squad there and once the fans see they are on the right track, they will come out in their numbers,” added Jefferies. “I’m sure there is no shortage of applicants because it’s a terrific job.”