Steven Whittaker planning to be in charge for Inverness clash as Dunfermline new manager search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Steven Whittaker planning to be in charge for Inverness clash as Dunfermline new manager search continues

By Alan Temple
November 10 2021, 7.30am
Interim: Whittaker
Interim: Whittaker

Steven Whittaker insists he and fellow Dunfermline interim co-manager Greg Shields are preparing for Saturday’s clash with Inverness under the assumption they will still be at the helm.

The Pars are continuing their ‘robust’ recruitment process for the next manager following the dismissal of Peter Grant on October 31.

The likes of John Robertson, Stewart Petrie, Kenny Miller and Mark Fotheringham have all been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

However, there has been no sign of white smoke from East End Park this week.

Whittaker and Shields — members of Grant’s coaching team — remain in charge for the moment.

Co-manager: Shields

The duo oversaw a 3-1 defeat against Morton at the weekend but, unless told otherwise, Whittaker expects another crack at three points in the Highlands.

“We’re preparing at the minute as though we are [going to be in charge],” said Whittaker.

“There’s not been any change to that that I’ve heard.

“We had a good session on Tuesday.

“The boys will have their day off on Wednesday and we’ll train Thursday and Friday.

“We’ll try to prepare the team the best we can to win in Inverness.”

Graham Dorrans influence

Whittaker, meanwhile, revealed that Graham Dorrans has been a valuable sounding board as he recovers from an ankle strain.

The 34-year-old has not featured for the Pars since September 29 and, despite not being in the match-day squad, liaised with Whittaker and Shields throughout the Morton clash.

“I suppose he was taking that [coaching] role,” added Whittaker.

“We were speaking to Graham all through the week. He’s a senior player and someone we wanted to lean on.

Frustration: Dorrans at Dunfermline

“We were able to get his views on the team and things that might be going right or wrong.”

But Whittaker readily concedes that he would much rather have the quality and leadership of Dorrans in the heart of midfield.

And that is not out of the question this weekend.

“Speaking to Graham last week, there was a balance between throwing him in there when he wasn’t quite ready and him not doing himself justice,” added Whittaker.

“We want a fully-fit Graham Dorrans to choose from.

“But there’s no doubt if he’s in the team and he’s using his experience and organisation from the central area of the park, it’s only going to help us.

“He’s working away and trying to make himself available for the weekend.”

Whittaker also confirmed that midfielder Iain Wilson is fully fit despite not being in the Pars squad against the Ton.

Vytas Gaspuitis and Kai Kennedy will miss out against Inverness after being called up for Lithuania and Scotland U21 duty, respectively.

4 major problems the next Dunfermline manager must solve to escape relegation mire