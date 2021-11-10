Steven Whittaker planning to be in charge for Inverness clash as Dunfermline new manager search continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Steven Whittaker insists he and fellow Dunfermline interim co-manager Greg Shields are preparing for Saturday’s clash with Inverness under the assumption they will still be at the helm.

The Pars are continuing their ‘robust’ recruitment process for the next manager following the dismissal of Peter Grant on October 31.

The likes of John Robertson, Stewart Petrie, Kenny Miller and Mark Fotheringham have all been linked with the vacancy in recent days.

However, there has been no sign of white smoke from East End Park this week.

Whittaker and Shields — members of Grant’s coaching team — remain in charge for the moment.

The duo oversaw a 3-1 defeat against Morton at the weekend but, unless told otherwise, Whittaker expects another crack at three points in the Highlands.

“We’re preparing at the minute as though we are [going to be in charge],” said Whittaker.

“There’s not been any change to that that I’ve heard.

“We had a good session on Tuesday.

“The boys will have their day off on Wednesday and we’ll train Thursday and Friday.

“We’ll try to prepare the team the best we can to win in Inverness.”

Graham Dorrans influence

Whittaker, meanwhile, revealed that Graham Dorrans has been a valuable sounding board as he recovers from an ankle strain.

The 34-year-old has not featured for the Pars since September 29 and, despite not being in the match-day squad, liaised with Whittaker and Shields throughout the Morton clash.

“I suppose he was taking that [coaching] role,” added Whittaker.

“We were speaking to Graham all through the week. He’s a senior player and someone we wanted to lean on.

“We were able to get his views on the team and things that might be going right or wrong.”

But Whittaker readily concedes that he would much rather have the quality and leadership of Dorrans in the heart of midfield.

And that is not out of the question this weekend.

“Speaking to Graham last week, there was a balance between throwing him in there when he wasn’t quite ready and him not doing himself justice,” added Whittaker.

“We want a fully-fit Graham Dorrans to choose from.

“But there’s no doubt if he’s in the team and he’s using his experience and organisation from the central area of the park, it’s only going to help us.

“He’s working away and trying to make himself available for the weekend.”

Whittaker also confirmed that midfielder Iain Wilson is fully fit despite not being in the Pars squad against the Ton.

Vytas Gaspuitis and Kai Kennedy will miss out against Inverness after being called up for Lithuania and Scotland U21 duty, respectively.