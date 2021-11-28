13 best pictures from opening day at Dundee Winterfest By Louise Gowans November 28 2021, 12.10pm Updated: November 28 2021, 3.48pm People flocked to the first day of Winterfest in Slessor Gardens. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s much-anticipated Winterfest enjoyed its opening day on Saturday. The Slessor Gardens event kicked off a day later than planned due to the red weather warning issued because of Storm Arwen. But revellers were in the festive spirit as they enjoyed the Winterfest attractions including the ice rink, big wheel and Christmas market. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the buzz around the event. Leni MacKenzie and Lexi Nugent having fun in the giant snow globe. Revellers finally get their turn on the big wheel. A visitor enjoys the helterskelter at the Winterfest. One couple make sure to take a selfie to celebrate the festivities. Families enjoy the Winterfest ice rink. Visitors enjoy the treats on offer at the stalls. Mylah Fuller on the Santa sleigh ride. Leni MacKenzie on the helter skelter. The warm glow from the stalls. Molly Davidson had a great time on the Winterfest trampoline. So did Grace McKeen.<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3532518" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/11/KCes_Winterfest_Dundee_27.11.21-11_41715575-ingtkxyk-846x564.jpg" alt="" width="840" height="560"/>The ice rink was a big hit. Alexander and David Kaminski Winterfest choosing some treats. Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event More from The Courier Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event Dundee skipper Charlie Adam opens up on turning 36, what drives him to succeed and inspiration from the golden oldies lighting up the Premiership this season Dundee Winterfest: Opening day cancelled amid Storm Arwen red weather warning Dundee Winterfest meeting called amid Storm Arwen weather concerns on opening day