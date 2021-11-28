13 best pictures from opening day at Dundee Winterfest

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s much-anticipated Winterfest enjoyed its opening day on Saturday.

The Slessor Gardens event kicked off a day later than planned due to the red weather warning issued because of Storm Arwen.

But revellers were in the festive spirit as they enjoyed the Winterfest attractions including the ice rink, big wheel and Christmas market.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the buzz around the event.