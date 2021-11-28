Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

3 things we learned as late strike denied Dundee United crucial win at Ross County

By Ewan Smith
November 28 2021, 12.15pm Updated: November 28 2021, 2.04pm
Dundee United players celebrate Louis Appere's goal at Ross County
Dundee United looked set for an EIGHTH 1-0 win of the season before a last-gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick pegged them back at Ross County.

The Tannadice side could have gone joint second with Hearts – at least for 24 hours – with a win had they hung onto Louis Appere’s opener.

But with a trip to Motherwell and a home game with Celtic to come, the Tannadice club have no time to dwell on what could have been.

Courier Sport was at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall to watch the draw and here are three things we learned:

Louis Appere is ready to fulfil his potential after Dundee United goal at Ross County

Louis Appere made his Dundee United debut at the age of 18.

And while he’s yet to become a first-team regular, at 22, Appere has already played over 70 games for the Tannadice club.

It now feels that his time has come.

Louis Appere opened the scoring for Dundee United at Ross County

One goal does not make a striker but Appere’s performances in the last two weeks have been hugely encouraging.

His determined run and shot off the post ultimately led to United’s winner at home to Aberdeen last Saturday.

And Appere’s cool, composed finish – which kicked off incredible celebrations in the away end – underlined that he’s a player of real quality.

With Max Biamou and Marc McNulty both out injured, Appere has a real chance against Motherwell and Celtic to show why he was so highly-rated as a youngster.

Benjamin Siegrist still a KEY player for Dundee United

Tam Courts is a data-driven Dundee United boss.

Speaking in a recent North American Scottish Coaches Association webinar, Courts showed off his data-heavy spreadsheet.

At the top of his list were two players he regards as key men for United – Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs.

Tam Courts regards Siegrist and Fuchs as key men

Make no mistake, that duo take United to the next level.

Fuchs adds bite to the midfield and Siegrist produces the kind of top-class saves that few keepers are capable of.

On Saturday, he pulled off at least FOUR match-winning saves. On another day they would have won the game for United.

In the end, it just wasn’t enough.

Dundee United can celebrate success if their party animal fans stick with them

A Saturday trip to Dingwall is always a favourite away day for many fans.

But to see almost 1,000 United supporters making the 300-mile round trip, was impressive.

It underlines how well United have been playing and how strong the player-fan bond is right now.

The United fans sang their hearts out for 90+ minutes.

Dundee United fans packed out the away end at Ross County

Losing late goals can quickly kill the party atmosphere but United really NEED their supporters to stick with them.

The scenes that followed Appere’s opener underline the love-in between the players and fans right now.

And if the supporters continue to back their side, success will surely follow.

