3 things we learned as late strike denied Dundee United crucial win at Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United looked set for an EIGHTH 1-0 win of the season before a last-gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick pegged them back at Ross County.

The Tannadice side could have gone joint second with Hearts – at least for 24 hours – with a win had they hung onto Louis Appere’s opener.

But with a trip to Motherwell and a home game with Celtic to come, the Tannadice club have no time to dwell on what could have been.

Courier Sport was at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall to watch the draw and here are three things we learned:

Louis Appere is ready to fulfil his potential after Dundee United goal at Ross County

Louis Appere made his Dundee United debut at the age of 18.

And while he’s yet to become a first-team regular, at 22, Appere has already played over 70 games for the Tannadice club.

It now feels that his time has come.

One goal does not make a striker but Appere’s performances in the last two weeks have been hugely encouraging.

His determined run and shot off the post ultimately led to United’s winner at home to Aberdeen last Saturday.

And Appere’s cool, composed finish – which kicked off incredible celebrations in the away end – underlined that he’s a player of real quality.

With Max Biamou and Marc McNulty both out injured, Appere has a real chance against Motherwell and Celtic to show why he was so highly-rated as a youngster.

Benjamin Siegrist still a KEY player for Dundee United

Tam Courts is a data-driven Dundee United boss.

Speaking in a recent North American Scottish Coaches Association webinar, Courts showed off his data-heavy spreadsheet.

At the top of his list were two players he regards as key men for United – Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs.

Make no mistake, that duo take United to the next level.

Fuchs adds bite to the midfield and Siegrist produces the kind of top-class saves that few keepers are capable of.

On Saturday, he pulled off at least FOUR match-winning saves. On another day they would have won the game for United.

In the end, it just wasn’t enough.

Dundee United can celebrate success if their party animal fans stick with them

A Saturday trip to Dingwall is always a favourite away day for many fans.

But to see almost 1,000 United supporters making the 300-mile round trip, was impressive.

It underlines how well United have been playing and how strong the player-fan bond is right now.

The United fans sang their hearts out for 90+ minutes.

Losing late goals can quickly kill the party atmosphere but United really NEED their supporters to stick with them.

The scenes that followed Appere’s opener underline the love-in between the players and fans right now.

And if the supporters continue to back their side, success will surely follow.