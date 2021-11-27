Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts praise for goal hero Louis Appere as Dundee United boss offers injury update on Max Biamou

By Ewan Smith
November 27 2021, 7.55pm
Louis Appere wheels away to celebrate with the Dundee United fans
Tam Courts has praised Louis Appere for playing his way into his Dundee United plans with his first goal in almost a YEAR.

Appere was handed a rare start for United after impressing as a sub in last week’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

He repaid Courts with a composed penalty box finish to give United the lead.

A last-gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick robbed United of the win that would have put them joint second with Hearts.

But Appere may well have done enough to stake a claim for a regular start.

“It was a great composed finish from Louis,” said Courts. “He has a lot of first team experience and we sometimes forget that.

Louis Appere celebrates his opener at Ross County

“Louis played as a striker and it was great to see him rewarded. He led the line really well.

“He has given me food for thought.

“We’re missing a few players. A number have been very consistent for this club this year but I’m looking forward to some returning to give me that headache.”

Louis Appere grabbed chance with Max Biamou out injured

Max Biamou is out injured for Dundee United

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed that French striker Max Biamou could miss the festive period run-in with a foot injury.

Biamou has made just three sub appearances for the Tannadice side – a total of 56 minutes – since joining on a free from Coventry City in October.

He went for x-rays last week on a troublesome foot problem and is likely to miss the upcoming games with Motherwell, Celtic and Livingston.

Courts added: “Max went for a scan during the week because he had a collision on his foot at Livingston.

“It has been very stop-start for him since he has come to the club.

“He has bone bruising and we need to nurse him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“When will he be back? It will be down to his pain threshold and when the discomfort allows him to train and play.

“Hopefully he’ll be back within a week or two.”

Ross County 1 Dundee United 1: United denied win by last minute Joseph Hungbo strike after Louis Appere’s first goal in 11 MONTHS

