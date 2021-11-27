Tam Courts praise for goal hero Louis Appere as Dundee United boss offers injury update on Max Biamou

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts has praised Louis Appere for playing his way into his Dundee United plans with his first goal in almost a YEAR.

Appere was handed a rare start for United after impressing as a sub in last week’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

He repaid Courts with a composed penalty box finish to give United the lead.

A last-gasp Joseph Hungbo free-kick robbed United of the win that would have put them joint second with Hearts.

But Appere may well have done enough to stake a claim for a regular start.

“It was a great composed finish from Louis,” said Courts. “He has a lot of first team experience and we sometimes forget that.

“Louis played as a striker and it was great to see him rewarded. He led the line really well.

“He has given me food for thought.

“We’re missing a few players. A number have been very consistent for this club this year but I’m looking forward to some returning to give me that headache.”

Louis Appere grabbed chance with Max Biamou out injured

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed that French striker Max Biamou could miss the festive period run-in with a foot injury.

Biamou has made just three sub appearances for the Tannadice side – a total of 56 minutes – since joining on a free from Coventry City in October.

He went for x-rays last week on a troublesome foot problem and is likely to miss the upcoming games with Motherwell, Celtic and Livingston.

Courts added: “Max went for a scan during the week because he had a collision on his foot at Livingston.

“It has been very stop-start for him since he has come to the club.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

“He has bone bruising and we need to nurse him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“When will he be back? It will be down to his pain threshold and when the discomfort allows him to train and play.

“Hopefully he’ll be back within a week or two.”