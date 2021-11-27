‘We’d have played the same against Celtic or Real Madrid’: Arbroath assistant hails side’s intensity in Scottish Cup win over Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We’d have played the same against Celtic or Real Madrid’: Arbroath assistant hails side’s intensity in Scottish Cup win over Forfar

By Scott Lorimer
November 27 2021, 9.20pm Updated: November 27 2021, 10.52pm
Arbroath assistant manager Ian 'Pink' Campbell.
Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell hailed his side’s attitude, claiming they’d play with the same intensity against Celtic or Real Madrid as they did in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar.

The Red Lichties were favourites to win the game and did so comfortably, ensuring there was not a third round upset at Gayfield.

The visitors were punished for slack play with the Championship side capitalising on errors for their first and third goals.

Potential banana skin

Despite facing a side two leagues beneath them, ‘Pink’ believes his players went about their business professionally but could have added to the scoreline.

“Forfar are having a good season and there are no easy teams,” he said.

“It’s a game that could have been a banana skin for us. Forfar have been playing well in their league and you can see why; they are a decent, well-organised team.

“I thought we went about our business properly. We came in from the first half 2-0 up, but it could have been a wee bit more than that. I think we were on top for most of it.”

Campbell also praised the team spirit at Arbroath with players battling for each other on the park.

He said: “If you’re playing for Arbroath you need to give everything you’ve got plus 20% and those guys do that.

“The camaraderie, the way we go about getting the ball back and playing the way we want to play. You saw the way we closed down people today.

“We could have been playing Celtic or Real Madrid, we’d have been doing the same. That was the pleasing thing.”

Strength in depth

Arbroath were without key forwards Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds due to their Scottish Cup unavailability as part of their loan agreements.

Despite the pair missing, the Lichties were able to rely on other squad members to step up.

Arbroath players celebrate after Anton Dowds heads in to put the away side 1-0.
Anton Dowds and Joel Nouble (middle two) were unavailable for Arbroath today.

“You only need to look at the bench to see the strength of squad that we have.

“It’s an opportunity for these guys to show us what they can do and show a positive attitude.

“You can’t take anything away from these players. They give everything they’ve got and their attitude to winning is first class.”

Club hero Bobby Linn was given a rare start today. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Pink was still full of praise for the veteran striker: “Bobby got on well.

“He’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s got serious pace and just drops the shoulder and goes by them as if they’re not there.”

