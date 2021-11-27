Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee’s win over Motherwell was ‘fitting tribute’ to club legend Doug Cowie says boss James McPake

By George Cran
November 27 2021, 6.35pm Updated: November 27 2021, 7.12pm
Dundee manager James McPake and club legend Doug Cowie.
Dundee boss James McPake says his players and staff did club legend Doug Cowie proud after seeing off Motherwell 3-0 at Dens Park.

The club is in mourning today after news emerged that the man who has made more appearances for Dundee than anyone else passed away at the age of 95.

Cowie remains the Dark Blues’ longest-serving player and played 446 matches over 15 seasons at Dens Park.

During that time he won two League Cups and featured in two World Cups for Scotland.

Doug Cowie in action for Dundee in 1953.

‘Fitting tribute’

Following a minute’s silence before today’s game, the present day Dark Blues went on to dominate Motherwell with goals from Luke McCowan, Danny Mullen and Ryan Sweeney earning victory.

“I think it was a fitting tribute to the club’s record appearance holder,” said McPake.

“You could feel the atmosphere in the stands before the game.

“We used it in our team talk for Doug and it was a fitting tribute to a real legend at this football club.

Dundee players celebrate with fans after Ryan Sweeney (centre) made it 3-0.

“That was at the top of our minds and that’s what the win was for.

“Today we had real energy and desire. I think a lot of that came from the crowd as well and how they were feeling about the loss of a club legend.

“Small things like the coaching staff work out of the Doug Cowie lounge and things like that. Wee things like that came up today.

“It was fitting and I think the players and coaching staff did the club proud.”

Danny Mullen

McPake hailed the Man of the Match performance from striker Mullen as he made it two goals in two games since his return from an ankle injury.

The Dens boss, though, was frustrated to see his frontman denied the opening goal early on thanks to the offside flag.

“Danny has been excellent and deserved more than what he got. He’s annoyed he didn’t score the header in the second half.

Mullen celebrates making it 2-0.

“He is fighting with two international strikers to stay in the team and he scored a perfectly good goal (that was ruled out).

“It annoys me because when I make a mistake as a manager I get hung out to dry.

“For the life of me I don’t get why we didn’t get that goal but I’ll let it go.”

Ashcroft and Anderson

Ashcroft limped off in the second half.

The only disappointment of an impressive performance from Dundee was the loss of both Lee Ashcroft and Max Anderson to injury.

“Lee Ashcroft going off was a sore one for us. It’s his hamstring,” the Dens gaffer said.

“He was complaining about it before and we were about to make the change before he had to open up and felt the pop.

“Missing him was disappointing but to be fair to Liam Fontaine, he was excellent when he came on. He’s a real calming influence.”

Anderson, meanwhile, is expected to be OK with McPake adding: “He had a bit of fatigue and we got him off at the right time because we need him.

“He’s an exceptional young talent.”

