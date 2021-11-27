St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes Craig Bryson red card against Hibs ‘cost us the game’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Craig Bryson’s red card “cost us the game” in the view of St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side got themselves in front against Hibs deep into the first half through Liam Gordon.

But a few minutes later the former Aberdeen and Derby County midfielder picked up his second booking for lunging into a challenge he’d have been better advised staying on his feet for.

Going down to 10 men meant Saints were pinned back for the vast majority of the second 45 and eventually succumbed to two late goals.

And it was the game-defining moment, according to Davidson.

“First half wasn’t a great game and both teams struggled a bit,” he said.

“We got a bit of a bonus getting the lead at 1-0.

“Ultimately the sending off has cost us the game.

“It was two bookings.

“He’s taken a bad first touch and gone in and these days that tackle will always turn into a booking.

“It is unlike Craig to do that but unfortunately it put our backs against the wall.

“In the second half, I thought we were going to get there in the end by sort of limiting them.

“They had wee spells where they had a bit of pressure but I felt we defended our box very well.”

The Saints boss added: “Craig knows himself.

“We don’t need to tell him after getting ourselves in a good position in the game. The game was always going to be a tight game, always a tough game.

“Both teams play similar formations and it’s a lot about one v one situations. To go a man down made it really difficult for us second half.

“I’m pretty disappointed.”