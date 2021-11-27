Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes Craig Bryson red card against Hibs ‘cost us the game’

By Eric Nicolson
November 27 2021, 7.31pm
Craig Bryson made a costly error of judgment.
Craig Bryson’s red card “cost us the game” in the view of St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side got themselves in front against Hibs deep into the first half through Liam Gordon.

But a few minutes later the former Aberdeen and Derby County midfielder picked up his second booking for lunging into a challenge he’d have been better advised staying on his feet for.

Going down to 10 men meant Saints were pinned back for the vast majority of the second 45 and eventually succumbed to two late goals.

And it was the game-defining moment, according to Davidson.

“First half wasn’t a great game and both teams struggled a bit,” he said.

“We got a bit of a bonus getting the lead at 1-0.

“Ultimately the sending off has cost us the game.

“It was two bookings.

“He’s taken a bad first touch and gone in and these days that tackle will always turn into a booking.

“It is unlike Craig to do that but unfortunately it put our backs against the wall.

“In the second half, I thought we were going to get there in the end by sort of limiting them.

“They had wee spells where they had a bit of pressure but I felt we defended our box very well.”

Liam Gordon celebrates after scoring the opener.

The Saints boss added: “Craig knows himself.

“We don’t need to tell him after getting ourselves in a good position in the game. The game was always going to be a tight game, always a tough game.

“Both teams play similar formations and it’s a lot about one v one situations. To go a man down made it really difficult for us second half.

“I’m pretty disappointed.”

