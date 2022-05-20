Fife cat set to have leg amputated after pellet gun shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife woman has told how her family’s cat may need to have his leg amputated after being shot by a pellet gun near their home.

Lesleyanne Ritchie, from Leslie, initially thought 10-year-old Buttons had been fighting when he returned to home limping on May 10.

But after he started behaving differently the next day, she took him to the vet where she was shocked to discover the cat had actually been shot.

“It knocked me off my feet when I realised,” Lesleyanne said.

X-ray revealed pellet in cat’s shoulder

“He had a little cut on his neck and I thought he might have been fighting, so I brought him in and I thought he was fine.

“On the Wednesday morning, though, he was still in bed, and normally when I wake up he’s at my feet looking for his breakfast.

“When I picked him up and went to put him down he couldn’t stand, so I phoned the vet and they asked me to bring him in.

“They actually thought it was a dog bite too, but when they did an x-ray they could see a pellet in his shoulder and we realised he had been shot.”

Because of where the pellet is situated, on the nerve in his shoulder, Buttons’ vet has been unable to remove it.

Lesleyann said: “They are saying it’s OK as long as the pellet stays where it is. As long as it doesn’t migrate he’ll be OK.”

Buttons will return to the vet on Monday where they will decide whether or not to amputate his front leg.

The family are convinced the incident happened near their home on Paterson Park.

‘I hate to think someone is terrorising cats’

Lesleyanne worries that if someone is deliberately shooting pets, they could potentially injure a child.

She added: “I hate to think there is someone going around terrorising cats.

“If it had been a mistake, why would they just leave him there? If someone is targeting cats, it’s just sad.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.