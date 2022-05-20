Fife cat set to have leg amputated after pellet gun shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife cat set to have leg amputated after pellet gun shooting

By Alasdair Clark
May 20 2022, 3.18pm Updated: May 20 2022, 6.24pm
Stephanie Clark with family cat Buttons.
A Fife woman has told how her family’s cat may need to have his leg amputated after being shot by a pellet gun near their home.

Lesleyanne Ritchie, from Leslie, initially thought 10-year-old Buttons had been fighting when he returned to home limping on May 10.

But after he started behaving differently the next day, she took him to the vet where she was shocked to discover the cat had actually been shot.

“It knocked me off my feet when I realised,” Lesleyanne said.

X-ray revealed pellet in cat’s shoulder

“He had a little cut on his neck and I thought he might have been fighting, so I brought him in and I thought he was fine.

“On the Wednesday morning, though, he was still in bed, and normally when I wake up he’s at my feet looking for his breakfast.

“When I picked him up and went to put him down he couldn’t stand, so I phoned the vet and they asked me to bring him in.

“They actually thought it was a dog bite too, but when they did an x-ray they could see a pellet in his shoulder and we realised he had been shot.”

Buttons the cat at home after the incident.

Because of where the pellet is situated, on the nerve in his shoulder, Buttons’ vet has been unable to remove it.

Lesleyann said: “They are saying it’s OK as long as the pellet stays where it is. As long as it doesn’t migrate he’ll be OK.”

Buttons will return to the vet on Monday where they will decide whether or not to amputate his front leg.

The family are convinced the incident happened near their home on Paterson Park.

‘I hate to think someone is terrorising cats’

Lesleyanne worries that if someone is deliberately shooting pets, they could potentially injure a child.

She added: “I hate to think there is someone going around terrorising cats.

“If it had been a mistake, why would they just leave him there? If someone is targeting cats, it’s just sad.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

