Tam Courts reflects on ‘furore’ of appointment as Dundee United boss admits European qualification has ramped up expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts reflects on ‘furore’ of appointment as Dundee United boss admits European qualification has ramped up expectations

By Alan Temple
May 20 2022, 1.01pm
Courts will guide United into Europe
Courts will guide United into Europe

Tam Courts has opened up on navigating the ‘whirlwind’ of his appointment to guide Dundee United back into Europe.

Courts’ ascension to the dugout last summer was met with widespread scepticism due to his lack of experience as a senior manager.

Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar also came under fire.

Courts did have a successful stint at the helm of Kelty Hearts in the South of Scotland League on his CV, while his work within the United youth academy was internally admired.

And Courts secured fourth spot in the Premiership in his maiden campaign, sealing a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Tony Asghar, left, championed the appointment of Tam Courts

Now able to reflect upon a testing campaign, Courts said: “Tony [Asghar] is bold and brave in his decision-making, and he made a very bold and brave decision by appointing me as the head coach.

“For the first couple of months, that put him under a lot of scrutiny.

“I was under a lot of scrutiny.

“What made it a whirlwind was that scrutiny, furore and the sensationalism that came with the appointment.

“Dundee United are a big club in Scotland but, over the last four or five years, it is a club that has been relegated to the Championship and had a few seasons of turmoil. So, it’s natural that there was a little bit of nervousness.

“From my perspective, I had been successful at Kelty Hearts and had spent two years in the academy at Dundee United. I knew the club and the pathway.

“I actually felt like I was starting from a really strong position.”

Great expectations

However, Courts readily admits that fourth place — United’s highest finish since 2013/14 — represents ‘overachievement’, given top-six football was the primary goal.

Bound for Europe: Courts

He told BBC 5Live: “We have delivered a lot of our strategic objectives and a lot of our performance goals — but I will say that fourth place wasn’t one of those.

“So, you can argue that we have overachieved.”

Ask whether that, in turn, raises pressure levels and expectations for next season, Courts laughed: “I think it probably does, yes!

“What it does means is: over the close-season, we need to be really diligent in terms of how we strengthen the squad and achieving any competitive advantage we can.”

European adventure

With the likes of Slavia Prague, Basel, Anderlecht and FC Twente among a plethora of potential opponents United could face on the continent next term, anticipation is already building ahead of August.

Courts added: “The size and stature of this club is something I want to embrace. It is something to be leaned on for inspiration.

“So, you can just imagine the excitement that is building among the fans and players.

“I am particularly pleased for the supporters, who have been starved for success in recent years.”

Benjamin Siegrist shares goodbye message after ‘unforgettable’ Dundee United spell ends

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]