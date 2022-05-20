Montrose League Two-winning hero Allan Fleming to leave after 6 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose goalkeeper Allan Fleming is to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract, the club has announced.

The veteran stopper joined from Angus rivals Arbroath in July 2016, making 157 appearances along the way.

Dubbed ‘Seagull’ by the Links Park faithful, he played an integral part in the side’s Lague Two title win in 2018.

During that season, Fleming kept 18 clean sheets, earning him a place in the SPFL Team of the Year and making the MFC Team of the Decade.

The popular player has recently found himself as a back up option to Aussie-born Aaron Lennox, who recently penned a new deal with the side.

Petrie hails ‘key player’

The 38-year-old’s final game was the 6-4 defeat to Airdrie in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Boss Stewart Petrie was full of praise for his departing keeper and thanked him for his efforts.

“Allan has been a key player during my time here and will undoubtedly enter the club’s Hall of Fame in due course for his outstanding contribution to our league win,” he said.

“On behalf of the club I would like to pass on our sincere thanks, and wish him all the very best for the future.”