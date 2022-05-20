Montrose League Two-winning hero Allan Fleming to leave after 6 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose League Two-winning hero Allan Fleming to leave after 6 years

By Scott Lorimer
May 20 2022, 1.04pm
Allan Fleming is to leave Montrose this summer after six years.
Allan Fleming is to leave Montrose this summer after six years.

Montrose goalkeeper Allan Fleming is to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract, the club has announced.

The veteran stopper joined from Angus rivals Arbroath in July 2016, making 157 appearances along the way.

Dubbed ‘Seagull’ by the Links Park faithful, he played an integral part in the side’s Lague Two title win in 2018.

During that season, Fleming kept 18 clean sheets, earning him a place in the SPFL Team of the Year and making the MFC Team of the Decade.

The popular player has recently found himself as a back up option to Aussie-born Aaron Lennox, who recently penned a new deal with the side.

Petrie hails ‘key player’

The 38-year-old’s final game was the 6-4 defeat to Airdrie in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Boss Stewart Petrie was full of praise for his departing keeper and thanked him for his efforts.

Fleming, centre, was a key part of Montrose's 2018 League Two winning squad
Fleming, centre, was a key part of Montrose’s 2018 League Two winning squad

“Allan has been a key player during my time here and will undoubtedly enter the club’s Hall of Fame in due course for his outstanding contribution to our league win,” he said.

“On behalf of the club I would like to pass on our sincere thanks, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz pens one-year extension as ‘Invincible’ side target SWPL 2 title

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]