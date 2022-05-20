Boy, 13, among three charged over Kirriemuir disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three boys – one aged 13 – have been charged after a disturbance in Kirriemuir.

Police were called to the town after anti-social behaviour at the weekend.

A boy aged 14 was injured as locals described seeing groups of youngsters being chased by officers.

Police Scotland has now confirmed boys aged 13, 15 and 17 have been charged over the incident.

The force is also planning extra patrols in the town this weekend.

‘Parents have a role to play’

Sergeant Garry Miller said: “The vast majority of youths are not involved in crime or anti-social behaviour but unfortunately a minority are.

“We don’t want to discourage youngsters from meeting with friends in public places as they have every right to be there but this must not impact on the safety and rights of others to do the same.

‘‘Parents also have a role to play in ensuring that their children are safe and behaving appropriately.

“I would urge all parents to speak with their children about where they’re going, who they’re with and what they’re doing.”