Boy, 13, among three charged over Kirriemuir disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Boy, 13, among three charged over Kirriemuir disturbance

By Bryan Copland
May 20 2022, 1.40pm
Kirriemuir town centre.
Kirriemuir town centre.

Three boys – one aged 13 – have been charged after a disturbance in Kirriemuir.

Police were called to the town after anti-social behaviour at the weekend.

A boy aged 14 was injured as locals described seeing groups of youngsters being chased by officers.

Police Scotland has now confirmed boys aged 13, 15 and 17 have been charged over the incident.

The force is also planning extra patrols in the town this weekend.

‘Parents have a role to play’

Sergeant Garry Miller said: “The vast majority of youths are not involved in crime or anti-social behaviour but unfortunately a minority are.

“We don’t want to discourage youngsters from meeting with friends in public places as they have every right to be there but this must not impact on the safety and rights of others to do the same.

‘‘Parents also have a role to play in ensuring that their children are safe and behaving appropriately.

“I would urge all parents to speak with their children about where they’re going, who they’re with and what they’re doing.”

Montrose man facing court accused of filming police officers at stations in Dundee and Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier