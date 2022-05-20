Dundee FC winger in court for speeding and hitting traffic lights By Connor Gordon May 20 2022, 2.01pm Declan McDaid in action for Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Dundee FC football player was fined £400 after admitting a careless driving charge. Declan McDaid was caught committing the crime in Glasgow’s Maryhill on October 31, 2021. The 26-year-old was behind the wheel of a BMW 1 series when he drove at excessive speeds. Court papers state McDaid then failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle. McDaid went on to strike an island on the road, as well as traffic lights. The lights and the vehicle were damaged as a result of the collision. Declan McDaid was fined and given penalty McDaid pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge of careless driving. He had been initially charged with dangerous driving. The midfielder, of Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, was given four penalty points, as well as the fine by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon. McDaid, who has also had spells at Cowdenbeath, Falkirk, Morton and Ayr United, joined Dundee in 2019. The former Scotland under-18s cap has made more than 50 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring four times. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Racing champ Lewis Proctor fined for undertaking traffic at speed on busy A90 Boxer jumped from speeding car during dangerous high speed chase in Dundee Exhausted GP drove ‘too slowly’ on A90 after treating 60 patients, court told Tipper truck driver was trapped after crash with tractor on Fife road