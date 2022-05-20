Dundee FC winger in court for speeding and hitting traffic lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Courts

Dundee FC winger in court for speeding and hitting traffic lights

By Connor Gordon
May 20 2022, 2.01pm
AYR, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Declan McDaid in action during a Scottish Championship match between Ayr United and Dundee at Somerset Park, on November 21, 2020, in Ayr, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Declan McDaid in action for Dundee.

A Dundee FC football player was fined £400 after admitting a careless driving charge.

Declan McDaid was caught committing the crime in Glasgow’s Maryhill on October 31, 2021.

The 26-year-old was behind the wheel of a BMW 1 series when he drove at excessive speeds.

Court papers state McDaid then failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

McDaid went on to strike an island on the road, as well as traffic lights.

The lights and the vehicle were damaged as a result of the collision.

Declan McDaid was fined and given penalty

McDaid pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge of careless driving.

He had been initially charged with dangerous driving.

The midfielder, of Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, was given four penalty points, as well as the fine by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon.

McDaid, who has also had spells at Cowdenbeath, Falkirk, Morton and Ayr United, joined Dundee in 2019.

The former Scotland under-18s cap has made more than 50 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring four times.

