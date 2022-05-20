Dundee FC winger in court for speeding and hitting traffic lights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee FC football player was fined £400 after admitting a careless driving charge.

Declan McDaid was caught committing the crime in Glasgow’s Maryhill on October 31, 2021.

The 26-year-old was behind the wheel of a BMW 1 series when he drove at excessive speeds.

Court papers state McDaid then failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

McDaid went on to strike an island on the road, as well as traffic lights.

The lights and the vehicle were damaged as a result of the collision.

McDaid pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge of careless driving.

He had been initially charged with dangerous driving.

The midfielder, of Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, was given four penalty points, as well as the fine by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon.

McDaid, who has also had spells at Cowdenbeath, Falkirk, Morton and Ayr United, joined Dundee in 2019.

The former Scotland under-18s cap has made more than 50 appearances for the Dark Blues, scoring four times.