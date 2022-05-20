Tony Asghar declares Dundee United backing ‘stronger than ever’ as season ticket sales near 5,000-mark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s season ticket sales are set to smash through the 5,000-mark as the Tangerines gear up for a return to Europe.

United are fresh from securing their highest Premiership finish since 2013/14, sealing fourth spot in Tam Courts’ maiden campaign as boss.

The Terrors will enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round next term, while sporting director Tony Asghar is determined to oversee another campaign at the top end of the table.

And fans have been quick to snap up their seats.

“Our season tickets are going fantastically well and our support is stronger than ever,” Asghar told Dundee United’s official website.

“All of those things are real positives and we want to build on that.

“In the long-term we want to build a team that, year-in, year-out people will know will be in the top six.

“It’s crucial we have a team where when people buy their season ticket they have a team that will fighting for something, not sitting on the bottom.

“That’s what we are building.”