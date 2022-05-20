‘They could cause an accident’: 15 more Dundee cars targeted by tyre eco vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘They could cause an accident’: 15 more Dundee cars targeted by tyre eco vandals

By James Simpson
May 20 2022, 2.14pm Updated: May 20 2022, 2.18pm
William Seton's vehicle was damaged near his home at City Quay.
A Dundee driver fears someone will eventually be hurt after 15 more cars had their tyres deflated by eco vandals.

The Dundee branch of action group Tyre Extinguishers – named Dundeeflators – targeted City Quay overnight.

Motorists discovered the damage on Friday morning with some forced to call for assistance to get new tyres.

The group is carrying out the activity at various locations in protest at the environmental impact of SUVs.

William Seton, 79, was among those who woke to find his car had been targeted on Marine Parade.

‘I did fear this would happen’

He said: “There were at least three vehicles including mine that were damaged on Marine Parade.

“I came out just after 8am and there were a few folk checking their tyres.

“The message left on my vehicle went along the lines of, ‘it doesn’t matter if it was a hybrid, electric or anything’.

“If it was an SUV it was ‘good to be got’ basically.

“I did fear this would happen after reading about the incidents in Broughty Ferry on The Courier website.

“There was a three-inch piece of plastic sticking out the rear passenger side of my SUV.

William holding the 3D-printed valve.

“I found the tyre cap underneath the vehicle and inside there was a seed that had been pushed inside.

“I guess the idea was that, if I inflated the tyre with the seed inside the cap, it would potentially deflate again.

“The police took away the document that was attached to my windshield and asked a few questions.”

The Tyre Extinguishers group has confirmed it is responsible for the damage and has vowed it will not stop targeting SUVs.

More and more people are joining in… we can’t be stopped

Tyre Extinguishers

A statement said: “Huge escalation last night as Tyre Extinguishers struck in London’s Primrose Hill (50 SUVs deflated), Walthamstow (40), Dundee, Scotland (15, City Quay area) and The Hague (5).

“More and more people are joining in. We can’t be stopped.

“In Dundee, the Dundeeflators used a 3D-printed valve cap as a replacement for those too shallow to accommodate any lentils.

“This cap has a small extrusion remaining on the inside to act as a new lentil. No tyre is safe.”

William says he questions the methods being used by the group.

He added: “I understand the basic thinking of the message but question the application of how it’s being delivered.

“My immediate worry is that someone may not notice their tyre has been deflated and they could end up causing an accident.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

