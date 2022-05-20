‘They could cause an accident’: 15 more Dundee cars targeted by tyre eco vandals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee driver fears someone will eventually be hurt after 15 more cars had their tyres deflated by eco vandals.

The Dundee branch of action group Tyre Extinguishers – named Dundeeflators – targeted City Quay overnight.

Motorists discovered the damage on Friday morning with some forced to call for assistance to get new tyres.

The group is carrying out the activity at various locations in protest at the environmental impact of SUVs.

William Seton, 79, was among those who woke to find his car had been targeted on Marine Parade.

‘I did fear this would happen’

He said: “There were at least three vehicles including mine that were damaged on Marine Parade.

“I came out just after 8am and there were a few folk checking their tyres.

“The message left on my vehicle went along the lines of, ‘it doesn’t matter if it was a hybrid, electric or anything’.

“If it was an SUV it was ‘good to be got’ basically.

“I did fear this would happen after reading about the incidents in Broughty Ferry on The Courier website.

“There was a three-inch piece of plastic sticking out the rear passenger side of my SUV.

“I found the tyre cap underneath the vehicle and inside there was a seed that had been pushed inside.

“I guess the idea was that, if I inflated the tyre with the seed inside the cap, it would potentially deflate again.

“The police took away the document that was attached to my windshield and asked a few questions.”

The Tyre Extinguishers group has confirmed it is responsible for the damage and has vowed it will not stop targeting SUVs.

More and more people are joining in… we can’t be stopped Tyre Extinguishers

A statement said: “Huge escalation last night as Tyre Extinguishers struck in London’s Primrose Hill (50 SUVs deflated), Walthamstow (40), Dundee, Scotland (15, City Quay area) and The Hague (5).

“More and more people are joining in. We can’t be stopped.

“In Dundee, the Dundeeflators used a 3D-printed valve cap as a replacement for those too shallow to accommodate any lentils.

“This cap has a small extrusion remaining on the inside to act as a new lentil. No tyre is safe.”

William says he questions the methods being used by the group.

He added: “I understand the basic thinking of the message but question the application of how it’s being delivered.

“My immediate worry is that someone may not notice their tyre has been deflated and they could end up causing an accident.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.