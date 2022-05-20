Scot Gemmill impressed by ‘brave’ Dundee United as Archie Meekison joins Dundee duo in Scotland under-21 squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scot Gemmill has hailed Dundee United starlet Archie Meekison for handling the ‘expectation and pressure’ of a fraught race for Europe.

Meekison, 20, came into the United side at a pivotal point in the campaign, featuring in their final five games of the season; starting four of those.

He was a standout in all of those outings, holding his own against Rangers and Celtic, before rattling the post against Ross County.

Indeed, Meekison played a key role as the Tangerines sealed continental qualification and — once that was assured— cemented fourth place in the Premiership for the first time since 2013/14.

And his progress did not go unnoticed, with Gemmill naming Meekison in his Scotland under-21 squad to face Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10) along with fellow United ace Ross Graham.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Men's Under-21s squad for our #U21EURO qualifying matches next month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 19, 2022

Gemmill said: “Archie has played against Celtic and Rangers and, from speaking to the club [United] and staff, he is very highly regarded.

“This is a great opportunity to get him involved. He is young enough to be involved next year, as well. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“It’s fantastic to see a young player like that doing so well when he gets his opportunity because that isn’t always the case.

“That expectation and pressure can be a lot to deal with, but Archie has dealt with it. His performances have been very good and he deserves this chance.”

The kids are alright

Allied with the praise for Meekison, was a recognition of United’s efforts in promoting youth.

The Tannadice club have afforded senior minutes to 16 academy graduates this season, with the club’s record for youngest ever player broken twice — Rory MacLeod usurping Craig Moore.

Gemmill continued: “It speaks well of the player [Meekison] but it also speaks well of the club and the manager [Tam Courts] — being brave enough to give young players the opportunity; having that mentality.

“They have been rewarded by some really top performances and I’m sure Dundee United are delighted with how the season has gone.”

While this represents Meekison’s first call-up, Gemmill is adamant the JD Performance School graduate is anything but an unknown quantity.

He added: “We’ve been monitoring Archie. Scotland is not that big a country! We’ve got very good staff in our Talent ID department, scouting and coaches. We like to feel like we know all the young players.

“I can assure every young player that they are being watched. They should play every game like they mean it, because someone is always watching.”

Dee delight

Gemmill has been similarly impressed by the impact of Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan across the road.

The Dundee duo have been bright sparks during an an otherwise dismal descent to relegation for the Dark Blues.

Sharp cut a composed figure between the sticks after an injury to Ian Lawlor, while the tireless Mulligan found the net against Hibs and Livingston.

Gemmill continued: “They are good young players and have had some great experience playing in the Premiership.

“These young players are full of possibility and expectation but you need to see the talent confirmed and you need to know you can trust them to play.

“There is no better way for young players to do that than on the pitch, in big games.

“And that is even harder for a young goalkeeper. Not many have done it. So, Harry is due a pat on the back — but it’s all about what happens next; keep pushing.”

St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair also made the cut.