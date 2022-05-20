Scot Gemmill impressed by ‘brave’ Dundee United as Archie Meekison joins Dundee duo in Scotland under-21 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Dundee United

Scot Gemmill impressed by ‘brave’ Dundee United as Archie Meekison joins Dundee duo in Scotland under-21 squad

By Alan Temple
May 20 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 20 2022, 1.43pm
Scotland U21 new boys
Scot Gemmill has hailed Dundee United starlet Archie Meekison for handling the ‘expectation and pressure’ of a fraught race for Europe.

Meekison, 20, came into the United side at a pivotal point in the campaign, featuring in their final five games of the season; starting four of those.

He was a standout in all of those outings, holding his own against Rangers and Celtic, before rattling the post against Ross County.

Indeed, Meekison played a key role as the Tangerines sealed continental qualification and — once that was assured— cemented fourth place in the Premiership for the first time since 2013/14.

And his progress did not go unnoticed, with Gemmill naming Meekison in his Scotland under-21 squad to face Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10) along with fellow United ace Ross Graham.

Gemmill said: “Archie has played against Celtic and Rangers and, from speaking to the club [United] and staff, he is very highly regarded.

“This is a great opportunity to get him involved. He is young enough to be involved next year, as well. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“It’s fantastic to see a young player like that doing so well when he gets his opportunity because that isn’t always the case.

“That expectation and pressure can be a lot to deal with, but Archie has dealt with it. His performances have been very good and he deserves this chance.”

The kids are alright

Allied with the praise for Meekison, was a recognition of United’s efforts in promoting youth.

The Tannadice club have afforded senior minutes to 16 academy graduates this season, with the club’s record for youngest ever player broken twiceRory MacLeod usurping Craig Moore.

Meekison held his own in an otherwise disappointing 2-0 defeat at Ibrox

Gemmill continued: “It speaks well of the player [Meekison] but it also speaks well of the club and the manager [Tam Courts] — being brave enough to give young players the opportunity; having that mentality.

“They have been rewarded by some really top performances and I’m sure Dundee United are delighted with how the season has gone.”

While this represents Meekison’s first call-up, Gemmill is adamant the JD Performance School graduate is anything but an unknown quantity.

He added: “We’ve been monitoring Archie. Scotland is not that big a country! We’ve got very good staff in our Talent ID department, scouting and coaches. We like to feel like we know all the young players.

“I can assure every young player that they are being watched. They should play every game like they mean it, because someone is always watching.”

Dee delight

Gemmill has been similarly impressed by the impact of Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan across the road.

The Dundee duo have been bright sparks during an an otherwise dismal descent to relegation for the Dark Blues.

Sharp in action

Sharp cut a composed figure between the sticks after an injury to Ian Lawlor, while the tireless Mulligan found the net against Hibs and Livingston.

Gemmill continued: “They are good young players and have had some great experience playing in the Premiership.

“These young players are full of possibility and expectation but you need to see the talent confirmed and you need to know you can trust them to play.

“There is no better way for young players to do that than on the pitch, in big games.

“And that is even harder for a young goalkeeper. Not many have done it. So, Harry is due a pat on the back — but it’s all about what happens next; keep pushing.”

St Johnstone duo Glenn Middleton and Ross Sinclair also made the cut.

Archie Meekison reveals Scotland under-21 disbelief as Dundee United starlet welcomes ‘good pressure’

