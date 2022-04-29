Ross Graham reveals key to emerging from Dunfermline ‘downer’ to shine at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross Graham reveals key to emerging from Dunfermline ‘downer’ to shine at Dundee United

By Alan Temple
April 29 2022, 10.24pm
'Loving my football': Graham
'Loving my football': Graham

Ross Graham reckons his challenging loan stint at Dunfermline will prove to be an invaluable learning curve as the precocious defender continues to thrive at Dundee United.

Graham, 21, readily admits he was ‘on a downer’ following a miserable spell with the Pars, enduring a series of underwhelming showings in a visibly struggling Championship outfit.

And he credits the support of his United teammates and coaches for boosting his spirits when he returned to Tannadice in January.

Allied with Graham’s unshakable belief in his own ability, the towering centre-half has made 14 appearances for United, scored two goals and earned a Scotland under-21 debut.

Ross Graham had a difficult loan spell at Dunfermline

The turnaround, in his own words, has been ‘crazy’.

“I had a bad start with Dunfermline but have turned it around since coming back to United,” said Graham.

“It has been crazy at times.

“It was all about mindset, getting confidence back and enjoying myself again. I was on a downer at Dunfermline — but the coaches and other players [at United] realised I hadn’t had the best of times and really helped me.

“In the long-run, what happened at Dunfermline will be good for me. You have to take every experience and learn from it. Nothing will ever be plain sailing.

“Before that, I had a good loan with Cove Rangers in League 1. We narrowly missed out on promotion. You learn from both experiences.

“Everyone has different paths and I back myself even more now.”

Gratitude

Graham penned a contract until the summer of 2024 prior to joining Dunfermline, underlining the regard with which he is held by Tannadice chiefs.

Nevertheless, he saw the likes of Kerr Smith and Lewis Neilson afforded a chance to stake their claim at centre-half before he was given an opportunity.

That only served to make Graham more determined to stand out when his time came.

Ross Graham scored his first ever United goal against Rangers

“I had a chat with the gaffer [Tam Courts] when I was coming back from Dunfermline and he said there would be opportunities,” continued Graham.

He told me to train hard — which I did — and he stuck me in the team. I have to be grateful to him for that.

“My chance has come a bit later [than some others]. I knew that, when it did come, I had to take it with both hands.”

Buzzing

There is no doubt Graham has done exactly that, with his progress acknowledged with a nomination for Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year this week.

Although Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay claimed the prize, Graham was honoured to make the shortlist.

SFWA young player of the year, Calvin Ramsay

Speaking ahead of United’s crucial clash with Motherwell on Saturday afternoon, Graham continued: “I was delighted to be nominated.

“I saw the shortlist on Twitter and was buzzing!

“It was just good to be included alongside some top talents.

“Now, I want to look forward and think about what lies ahead.”

Ross Graham: The impressive numbers behind Dundee United rise and how he compares to Celtic, Rangers and Hearts starlets

