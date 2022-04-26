Ross Graham nominated for major award as Dundee United stopper does battle with Celtic, ex-Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Young Player of the Year award.

Graham, 21, has been a revelation since returning from an unsuccessful loan spell with Dunfermline in January.

The towering centre-half made his United debut against Celtic and has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Tangerines.

A boyhood Arab, Graham bagged his first ever goal for the club against Rangers on February 20, opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

His incredible rise continued with a Scotland under-21 call-up in March, with Graham marking his debut at that level with a goal against Kazakhstan.

However, the United starlet faces stiff competition for the gong.

Former Rangers defender Nathan Patterson, who played 11 games for the Gers this term before joining Everton, is up for the prize, along with Celtic stopper Stephen Welsh.

Highly-rated Hibs left-back Josh Doig and Aberdeen’s in-demand full-back Calvin Ramsey, repeatedly linked with Bologna in recent weeks, make up the shortlist.