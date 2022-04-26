Ross Graham nominated for major award as Dundee United stopper does battle with Celtic, ex-Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross Graham nominated for major award as Dundee United stopper does battle with Celtic, ex-Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs stars

By Alan Temple
April 26 2022, 9.10am Updated: April 26 2022, 8.41pm
Ross Graham gave United a lead against Rangers on February 20
Dundee United defender Ross Graham has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Young Player of the Year award.

Graham, 21, has been a revelation since returning from an unsuccessful loan spell with Dunfermline in January.

The towering centre-half made his United debut against Celtic and has gone on to make 14 appearances for the Tangerines.

A boyhood Arab, Graham bagged his first ever goal for the club against Rangers on February 20, opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

Progress: Ross Graham

His incredible rise continued with a Scotland under-21 call-up in March, with Graham marking his debut at that level with a goal against Kazakhstan.

However, the United starlet faces stiff competition for the gong.

Former Rangers defender Nathan Patterson, who played 11 games for the Gers this term before joining Everton, is up for the prize, along with Celtic stopper Stephen Welsh.

Highly-rated Hibs left-back Josh Doig and Aberdeen’s in-demand full-back Calvin Ramsey, repeatedly linked with Bologna in recent weeks, make up the shortlist.

