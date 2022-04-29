Ross Graham: The impressive numbers behind Dundee United rise and how he compares to Celtic, Rangers and Hearts starlets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross Graham: The impressive numbers behind Dundee United rise and how he compares to Celtic, Rangers and Hearts starlets

By Alan Temple
April 29 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 29 2022, 1.19pm
Ross Graham has made a fine impact at Dundee United
Ross Graham has made a fine impact at Dundee United

This week saw another milestone in the remarkable rise of Ross Graham.

The Dundee United man was nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association (SFWA) young player of the year award on Tuesday morning.

While Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsey ultimately collected the gong, the nod was a fitting reward for Graham’s progress.

Having returned from a forgettable loan spell at Dunfermline in January, the boyhood United fan has made 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and making his Scotland under-21 debut.

Here, Courier Sport analyses how Graham compares to the select band of young centre-halves playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership.

Who are Ross Graham’s rivals?

Graham, 21, is one of seven centre-backs currently aged 22 or under who have featured in more than 10 Premiership fixtures this season.

Fellow SFWA young player of the year nominee Stephen Welsh of Celtic is among them.

Barring injury, Harry Clarke has been a regular for Ross County and Hibs over two separate loan spells, while another Easter Road stopper Rocky Bushiri meets the criteria.

Toby Sibbick fits the bill at Hearts.

Welsh is another young Scottish centre-back making his mark

Rangers’ Calvin Bassey and on-loan Jambos ace Alex Cochrane are also worthy of consideration. While much of their football has been played at full-back, both have filled in at centre-half with some regularity.

How does Graham compare?

Graham stacks up favourably in that company, despite four of those players representing clubs above United in the top-flight standings.

On average, the Scotland under-21 international makes two tackles and 2.1 interceptions per match. No player has registered more in either metric.

Indeed, when considering the amount of tackles made, only Bassey (1.5) and Cochrane (1.9) even come close — and their numbers are skewed by the amount of football they have played at full-back.

Graham’s dominance in those categories speaks to a proactive, aggressive attitude to defending during his short time in the Tangerines first-team.

The former Cove Rangers and Dunfermline loanee averages 5.6 duels won per match, which is only bettered by Clarke with six.

He averages three aerial duels won per match, only trailing Clarke (four) and Welsh (3.6).

The only category in which Graham toils is successful passes, coming in at 22 per game.

How does Graham compare with his Dundee United teammates?

As well as shining amid his own age group, Graham’s efforts even bear comparison with more experienced Dundee United teammates.

Charlie Mulgrew has been hugely influential for Graham

On average, he has made more tackles per game than Charlie Mulgrew (0.8) and Ryan Edwards (0.8).

His average tally of interceptions is also superior to Edwards (0.8) and Mulgrew (1.3).

Mulgrew’s 4.6 duels won per match and 2.9 aerial duels won per match also trails Graham, albeit Edwards (6.2 for duels won and 4.1 for aerial duels won) is comfortably ahead of both men.

Mulgrew has the best passing accuracy of the trio, with 73.1 per cent accuracy from 1169 passes this term.

