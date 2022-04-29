Dundee United goalkeeper ‘poised’ for summer switch to Premiership rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to join St Mirren this summer.

The Northern Ireland internationalist arrived at Tannadice last July and made four appearances during the first half of the campaign.

Carson made a loan switch to Morecambe in January and has been pivotal to their League One survival bid.

Carson, 34, remains contracted to United until June 2023 but the Daily Record reports that the Buddies will pay a ‘nominal fee’ for his services at the end of this season.

Paisley gaffer Stephen Robinson worked with Carson at Motherwell and Morecambe.

And he sees the experienced stopper as the perfect replacement for Jack Alnwick, who appears destined to depart.

Should Carson leave the Tangerines, it is likely to see United enter the market for another goalkeeper, with Benjamin Siegrist out of contract in the close-season and yet to indicate where his future lies.

United have Finland internationalist Carljohan Eriksson and Scotland youth cap Jack Newman on their books.