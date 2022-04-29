Dundee United goalkeeper ‘poised’ for summer switch to Premiership rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United goalkeeper ‘poised’ for summer switch to Premiership rivals

By Alan Temple
April 29 2022, 7.40am Updated: April 29 2022, 1.19pm
Trevor Carson has joined Morecambe on loan from Dundee United.
Farewell? Carson

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to join St Mirren this summer.

The Northern Ireland internationalist arrived at Tannadice last July and made four appearances during the first half of the campaign.

Carson made a loan switch to Morecambe in January and has been pivotal to their League One survival bid.

Carson shines against Spurs in the FA Cup

Carson, 34, remains contracted to United until June 2023 but the Daily Record reports that the Buddies will pay a ‘nominal fee’ for his services at the end of this season.

Paisley gaffer Stephen Robinson worked with Carson at Motherwell and Morecambe.

And he sees the experienced stopper as the perfect replacement for Jack Alnwick, who appears destined to depart.

Should Carson leave the Tangerines, it is likely to see United enter the market for another goalkeeper, with Benjamin Siegrist out of contract in the close-season and yet to indicate where his future lies.

United have Finland internationalist Carljohan Eriksson and Scotland youth cap Jack Newman on their books.

Tony Watt issued goal challenge while Tam Courts backs Dundee United to handle Calum Butcher absence

