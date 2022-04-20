How EVERY Dundee United loan star is faring as Logan Chalmers stakes Tannadice claim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Logan Chalmers has hit the headlines following string of sensational showings with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

However, the Dundee United winger is far from the only prospect staking their claim out on loan.

From Dumbarton to Dundalk, United have a host of players plying their trade elsewhere.

Here, Courier Sport weighs up their progress.

Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT)

Following a modest start to life in the Highlands — one assist in his initial six outings — Chalmers has rippled the net five times in his last five games.

💥 Another great strike from Logan Chalmers at the weekend pic.twitter.com/K3mSo6yfpH — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2022

The winger’s form has been key to the Caley Jags’ recent resurgence and he is set to be a key man as Billy Dodds’ charges embark upon their promotion playoff campaign.

Prior to his recent hot streak, the Scotland under-21 internationalist had only scored three senior goals in his career.

Declan Glass (Kilmarnock)

Classy midfielder Glass has enjoyed some magic moments for United this season, most notably his dazzling solo strike against Hibernian in December.

However, he was loaned out to Kilmarnock in January amid a lack of consistent starting opportunities at Tannadice and it has proved to be a frustrating switch.

Dundee United Academy graduate Declan Glass scored this solo effort today. pic.twitter.com/RVkHjRJjxX — SHEDHEDS 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@shedheds) December 26, 2021

Glass has started just one match for Derek McInnes’ title-chasers — a 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat against Raith Rovers — and has made five appearances off the bench.

Those cameos total 63 minutes.

Kai Fotheringham (Cove Rangers)

Fotheringham’s first attempt at a loan spell this season ended in maddening fashion, with his stint at Raith Rovers cut short after seven outings due to an ankle injury.

That issue required surgery, setting the creative attacking midfielder back several weeks.

Now fully fit, Fotheringham was farmed out to Cove Rangers in February.

The 19-year-old has been afforded just four appearances — all from the bench — by ex-Dundee gaffer Paul Hartley, albeit he did notch an assist in a 2-2 draw against Alloa.

Although a bit-part player, Fotheringham is on course to become a title-winner this weekend, with Cove effectively only requiring a draw at home to Dumbarton to lift the League 1 crown.

Adam Hutchinson (Dumbarton)

But for injury, 6ft 2ins centre-back Adam Hutchinson could have been lining up against Fotheringham.

A Scotland under-16 internationalist, Hutchinson featured in six of the Sons’ first nine games following his arrival in January.

His versatility — operating at full-back, centre-half and defensive midfield — was particularly valuable.

However, Hutchinson picked up a knock and has missed Dumbarton’s last four games, frustratingly halting his progress.

Flynn Duffy (Peterhead)

Duffy, 18, burst onto the United scene at the start of this season, starring in Betfred Cup victories against Kelty Hearts, Elgin City and East Fife, before making his Premiership debut against St Johnstone.

Despite that fine impact, it became apparent that first-team chances would be limited at Tannadice. He was sent to Peterhead in September.

And the promising left-back has been given the regular football he desired.

Duffy has made 28 appearances for the Blue Toon — including a Scottish Cup showdown against United’s city rivals Dundee — and racked up three assists in the process.

Darren Watson (East Fife)

Boyhood United fan Watson is another youngster who has shone for the United first-team this season.

His showing in a narrow 1-0 defeat against Rangers in December — deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role — was outstanding.

Indeed, he stuck the bar with a header in injury time as Ibrox held its breath.

Watson was loaned out to East Fife in February and immediately pitched into a fight for survival.

His arrival coincided with a heartening upturn in results, with Watson helping the Methil men to a win and three draws during his first five games.

However, he is another young player whose progress has been derailed by niggling set-backs and he has not featured since February 26.

In his absence, East Fife were officially relegated to League 2 last week.

Jack Newman and Rhys Caves (Spartans)

A Scotland youth international from under-16 to under-19 level, Newman remains highly-rated by Tannadice chiefs.

He has been cutting his teeth in the Lowland League with Spartans, establishing himself as the Edinburgh club’s No.1 in recent weeks.

Caves, an 18-year-old winger, has been forced to show more patience, rotating between the bench and a starting berth.

The duo will play their final match for Spartans when their league campaign comes to a close against Gala Fairydean Rovers on April 26.

Layton Bisland and Nathan Cooney (Brechin City)

Bisland, who penned an extended contract with United until 2023 ‘despite attracting major interest across Scotland and south of the border’, has gained valuable first-team experience in the Highland League.

The move north has been less satisfying for defender Cooney who, after a couple of initial appearances in January, has not featured for Andy Kirk’s men.

Trevor Carson (Morecambe)

Not every player United have out on loan is a fresh-faced youth prospect.

Vastly experienced goalkeeper Carson joined Morecambe in January and has become a mainstay for the League One side.

The 34-year-old has made 20 appearances for The Shrimps, including a superb display in their FA Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in London. He has registered three clean sheets.

Morecambe are three points above the drop-zone, with Carson — who remains contracted to United until the summer of 2023 — proving pivotal to their survival push.

Mark Connolly (Dundalk)

Connolly spent a period on loan with Dunfermline earlier this term, emerging as a huge fan favourite at East End Park and helping to right a lilting ship.

However, the Irish stopper was keen to return home and a move to Dundalk proved too inviting to turn down.

He has already made 10 appearances for the League of Ireland outfit, scoring his maiden goal against Derry City in February.