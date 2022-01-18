Dundee United star Mark Connolly opens up on family bereavement, reasons for Dunfermline departure and Irish return with Dundalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Mark Connolly opens up on family bereavement, reasons for Dunfermline departure and Irish return with Dundalk

By Iain Collin
January 18 2022, 3.46pm
Dundee United's Mark Connolly has returned on loan to Ireland with Dundalk after Dunfermline deal ended
Dundee United's Mark Connolly has returned on loan to Ireland with Dundalk after Dunfermline deal ended

Mark Connolly admits the death of his father and a desire to be closer to his family in Ireland helped seal a return home to sign for Dundalk.

The Dundee United defender has joined the Lilywhites on loan for the rest of the SPFL season after a similar deal with Dunfermline came to an end at the weekend.

The 30-year-old credits the Dundalk Schoolboys League side for kick-starting his professional career by helping him win a move to Wolves as a 16-year-old.

And the former Republic of Ireland under-21 cap now wants to help the League of Ireland side build on their recent successes in Europe, where they reached the group stages of the Europa League two seasons ago.

He said: “I’m really excited and really buzzing to be here. It’s been a long time coming and it hasn’t been a great secret, but it’s something I really wanted and I’m delighted it’s done.

“It was a huge decision for me to come home. It’s been almost 15 years since I went to England as a teenager and it’s a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“Unfortunately, last year, my father [Martin] passed away and I wanted to be closer to my family. But, as well as that, I believe I’m coming home to the right club.

Mark Connolly in training with Dundee United

“When I moved away, I always kept an eye on Dundalk. To me, it’s a club that has put League of Ireland football on the map with their results in the Europa League group stages.

“I wanted to be part of something exciting and I think that’s the case here. It’s the start of a new era and I really can’t wait to get going now.”

Dundee United’s Florent Hoti ‘set for’ Dunfermline loan switch as clubs eye ex-Pars and United man Paul Watson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier