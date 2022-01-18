Darren Burnett: It’s incredible to see Arbroath taking on the WORLD at sport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Burnett has lost count of the amount of titles he has claimed at all levels of bowls.

On Monday the Arbroath policeman was named a major champion for the FIFTH time.

He claimed World Indoor Bowls Championship pairs title with playing partner Stewart Anderson.

Proud to be an @ArbroathFC ambassador so it was only fair to get the unofficial world pairs trophy picture in this kit. Stewart says he looks forward to visiting the championship leaders ground. #Lichties pic.twitter.com/xIZXAJNc04 — Darren Burnett (@DarrenBurnett21) January 17, 2022

It’s been a trophy-laden career for the highly-talented Burnett, who will take part in his sixth Commonwealth Games later this year at Birmingham 2022.

But he knows he’s not the only one putting his Angus hometown on the map at the moment.

Alan Soutar’s run to the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship captured the imagination over Christmas.

Arbroath FC are riding the crest of a wave as they sit top of the SPFL Championship.

Tennis ace Jonny O’Mara is this week starring at the Australian Open.

And Sky Sports golf commentator Ewen Murray is an avid fan of his hometown.

All four have been made ambassadors for Arbroath FC.

Arbroath is home to around 24,000 people but has become an epicentre for global sporting success.

“It gives me a real sense of pride to play a part in putting Arbroath on the map,” said Burnett.

“I grew here and feel very much part of the community.

“It’s such a supportive town and people are proud of Arbroath success stories.

“The number of messages I get on social media and from people in the street congratulating me is incredible.

“My daughter’s school Hayshead Primary had my game on TV.

Darren Burnett: Arbroath is achieving incredible things

“There’s buzz about Arbroath right now.

“Look at what Alan Soutar did at Ally Pally.

“He’s now one of the best darts players in the world and he lives in Arbroath.

𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘! Alan Soutar produces the most magnificent of match winning finishes, pinning D12 for a huge 144 checkout and he defeats Mensur Suljovic in a tie-breaker! Soots survived EIGHT match darts and he's into Round Three!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/YAfQznfGFo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2021

“Jonny O’Mara is playing at the Australian Open and Ewen Murray commentates on golf all over the world.

“Then you have our football team. What they are achieving is incredible.

“For a town of our size to be as prominent in world sport as we are is amazing.

“The football club epitomises the community spirit that exists in Arbroath.

“They have made us ambassadors and have brilliant links to the community.

“They have opened the doors and brought the whole town together.”

Meanwhile, Burnett fears his world title success may not be enough to keep him in the top 16.

Burnett bravely battled back from 13 months out after he was forced to have a metal plate inserted in his broken left arm.

But a first round singles exit to Ken Chan has put him in a precarious position.

“It’s been a mixed week,” added Burnett.

“I could still drop out of the top 16 which would mean I wouldn’t automatically qualify for major tournaments.

“But it’s brilliant to be a world champion with Stewart again.

“I’m proud of how I bounced back from losing my singles match to help us win.”