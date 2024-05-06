Luke Bibby fast-forwarding career with Josh Taylor sparring sessions as Perth boxer gives Jack Catterall grudge match insight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Bibby fast-forwarding career with Josh Taylor sparring sessions as Perth boxer gives Jack Catterall grudge match insight

The lightweight was invited to Taylor's Liverpool training camp and is 'loving' the experience.

Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby has been sparring with Josh Taylor. Image: submitted.
By Eric Nicolson

Luke Bibby is helping to get Josh Taylor in peak condition for his battle of Britain grudge match with Jack Catterall.

And at the same time, the Perth boxer’s sparring sessions with the former undisputed world champion are accelerating his own career.

Getting the opportunity to share a ring with Scotland’s most decorated fighter of all time is an incredible opportunity for Bibby, who is only just starting out on a professional career having made the switch from the amateur ranks a few months ago.

Taylor v Catterall 2 is one of the biggest fights of the summer as a result of a controversial points win for the Prestonpans man in their first contest and the war of words that has followed it.

Helping a fellow Scot – and idol – would be enough motivation in itself for Bibby to head down to the Commonwealth Games gold medallist’s training camp in Liverpool.

And, with a third fight of the year scheduled for later this month, Bibby believes the knowledge he’ll pick up inside and outside the ring will fast forward his pro development.

“I got the phone call last Monday afternoon to say they wanted me to spar with Josh for the next couple of weeks and it was a case of packing a bag and driving down the next morning,” the lightweight told Courier Sport.

“First spar was Wednesday morning.

“I’m loving it.

“As well as I’ll the experience I’m getting that will stand me in good stead for years, it works out perfectly for my own fight (May 17 at Ravenscraig).

“These 10 days will be worth 10 fights to me – at least.

“It’s priceless to be sharing a ring with an undisputed world champion.

Luke Bibby and Josh Taylor after a track session.
Luke Bibby and Josh Taylor after a track session. Image: Submitted.

“Catterall is a southpaw, same as me.

“When I heard that the rematch had been agreed I did hope that I might get asked.

“Josh may never fight another southpaw so this could be the one opportunity.

“The fact I’m a slick, southpaw is ideal for his preparations.

“The first thing he said was ‘go for me, don’t show me respect’. He’s preparing for a 12-round fight and wants properly pushed.

“You’ve got to look to land your own shots and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.”

‘Surreal’

Bibby added: “It’s been great to speak with him outside of the ring to get advice.

“He’s done everything you can in the sport and I’m only two fights in.

“It’s invaluable.

“You’re talking about one of the best fighters ever to come out of Scotland, if not the best.

“With us both being southpaws I’ve always looked up to him.

“Josh is a weight class above me now but he fought at the same weight as amateurs.

“I’ve been studying him for years and picking up things. Now I’m getting the chance to do it close-up, trading blows and chatting outside the ring.

“It’s quite surreal to be honest.

“Josh is having the career I want for myself. I’ll be looking to follow in his footsteps.

“Boxing is all about the connections you can make and hopefully Josh can be a mentor moving forward.

“Scottish boxing is a big family and we look out for each other.”

Willie Limond died recently.
Willie Limond died recently. Image: SNS.

That big family suffered a bereavement recently, with Willie Limond passing away last month.

Bibby had been scheduled to fight on Limond’s undercard at the Emirates Arena.

“It was devastating news about Willie,” said the former Perth Academy pupil.

“I knew him well from my time in the national team. He was a great person.

“A lot of the same fighters due to be on that bill will be at Ravenscraig now.

“I’m fighting a Spanish guy.

“These sparring sessions with Josh are giving me even more confidence that I  can really push on my own career and be up there with the best and bring the big fights back to Perth.”

Big fight prediction

Having spent time sparring, running and chatting with Taylor, Bibby gave his prediction for the May 25, Scotland v England, Leeds sell-out contest.

“Josh will win by whatever means necessary,” he said.

“I’m very confident he’ll get a proper job done this time.

“He’s super-focused and is in great shape. His body looks primed to make the weight comfortably.

“I’ll be proud to have been a part of the win.

“I sparred Lewis Ritson recently and he’s on the undercard. Their fights are the week after mine so I’m looking forward to sitting back and watching them both. Maybe I’ll get a ticket!”

