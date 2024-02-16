Luke Bibby: Hundreds follow Pied Piper of Perth as Fair City boxer gets pro career off to flying start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Bibby: Hundreds follow Pied Piper of Perth as Fair City boxer gets pro career off to flying start

The lightweight won two fights in two weeks.

By Eric Nicolson
Perth boxer Luke Bibby after his second win as a professional.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby after his second win as a professional. Image: Submitted.

Luke Bibby is fast turning into the Pied Piper of Perth after making a perfect start to his professional boxing career.

The Fair City lightweight brought over 200 people with him to Glasgow for his debut contest last month – a points victory in which he won every round.

And then there was another three-figure travelling support, St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon among them, that made the trip to Alloa just a fortnight later for an even more impressive two-round stoppage victory.

Bibby, a decorated amateur, has taken to the paid ranks like a duck to water.

Word is quickly spreading across his home city that this is a boxing journey which carries the potential to go to British title level and beyond.

Luke Bibby is already proving to be a big ticket-seller.
Luke Bibby is already proving to be a big ticket-seller. Image: Submitted.

“The people from Perth took over at both places,” Bibby told Courier Sport.

“It was about 200 in Glasgow and 100 in Alloa.

“Both times I was the fighter who had the most fans in the venue. You could hear the difference when I came into the ring.

“It’s not long after Christmas and people have spent their hard-earned money to see me fight.

“I can’t put into words what it means.

“Those are memories for life.

“I can’t thank everybody enough – and all of the people who have been showing their support back in Perth as well.

“The whole city really is getting behind me.”

From empty halls to cheering fans

Bibby, who won British and continental titles as an amateur, admitted that nothing can prepare a boxer for the change of environment he’s just experienced.

“I fought well in the first fight but I’d been used to fighting in empty halls in places like Macedonia,” said the 23-year-old.

“Boxing for Scotland I’d always be away.

“Having 200 people in Glasgow just to see me was insane. I’d never experienced anything like it.

“It didn’t disrupt what I was doing in the ring too much but I was definitely more ready in Alloa – and I think it showed.

Luke Bibby's fight in Alloa was a one-sided contest.
Luke Bibby’s fight in Alloa was a one-sided contest. Image: Submitted.

“I was on fire.

“I didn’t feel under pressure but I was desperate not to let anyone down.

“It’s the 12th man in football.

“My fan base is only going to get bigger and bigger as I keep moving up the ladder.”

Former World Champion in opposite corner

Yorkshire boxer, Nathan Darby, didn’t get off his stool for the third round last Friday night, with his trainer, a former world champion, saving him from more Bibby punishment in a one-sided bout.

“I’d have loved a clean knockout but it was only going one way,” said Bibby.

“His corner man was Junior Witter.

“He pulled him out between rounds, which was the right thing to do.

“I felt so strong in there. I was pushing a really high pace.

“I know I’m going to be able to keep that going through eight, 10, and 12 rounds as I step up.

Luke Bibby with trainer Billy Nelson.
Luke Bibby with trainer Billy Nelson. Image: Submitted.

“Me and Billy (Nelson) have been working on attacking the body more.

“I’ve always had good body shots but not used them as much as I should.

“They were pretty telling.

“There was a change of opponent a few days before the fight. He was a good bit bigger than me – more of a welterweight.

“But I don’t care who is put in front of me.”

The Emirates next

Bibby’s next appearance in the ring will be on the Willie Limond v Joe Laws undercard at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Friday, April 12.

“That will be my first fight in an arena,” he said.

“I could win the Scottish title right now – I know where I’m at – but Billy wants to make sure we take small steps.

“A career is a marathon and Billy knows how best to guide me. He’s happy with how things have gone so far.”

Conversation