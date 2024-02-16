Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed

The family of a young student who died in a hit and run days before he was due to start at Dundee University have paid tribute to the teenager as his killer was jailed.

Aidan Pilkington, 18, died of head injuries after being struck by a car as he crossed a road in Glasgow.

The driver, former Celtic-B footballer Ciaran Dickson, had been drinking in the hours leading up to the tragedy on September 11 2021.

After hitting Aiden and dragging him along the ground in his Mercedes, the 22-year-old fled the scene.

Having previously pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday Dickson was jailed for six years.

Judge Lord Colbeck said the sentencing range for the offence was between seven-to-12 years and he would have sentenced Dickson to eight but for his plea of guilty and his age.

Death has left ‘void’

Lawyers for Aiden’s family released a statement, saying: “We understand that there are sentencing guidelines.

“Nothing can bring back Aidan or fill the tremendous void his death has left us with.

“Aidan was a very kind and caring young man and he was recognised and respected for this.

“He was looking forward to a bright future at Dundee University and we were looking forward to sharing it with him.

“The loss of his life has been devastating, particularly to all who knew and loved him.”

The court had heard how Dickson, of Erskine, Renfrewshire, played for Celtic’s B team at the time of the offence.

On the night of the crash, he had been at the Duck Bay Marina restaurant at Loch Lomond with a friend, where he drank a pint and a bottle of lager, then drove to a pool club in Glasgow city centre.

There, he drank a further two pints of lager and drove to The Black Horse bar, where he had three pints of the strong cocktail venom, topped up with an extra measure of vodka.

He got behind the wheel again and struck Aiden – out for a night with friends – as he crossed Crow Road in Anniesland.

He fled and ditched the car near his home and did not hand himself in until the next day.

Collision investigators believe he was travelling between 64 and 71mph at the time and forensic scientists calculated he was approximately more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

‘Damage… devastating and immeasurable’

The family statement continued: “The driver who killed Aidan behaved very dangerously over several hours.

“He had many opportunities to do the right thing that night but instead he chose to completely disregard the safety of all road users.

“The damage he has done to our lives is utterly devastating and immeasurable.

“We continue to appreciate the kindness and support of our family, friends and community.

“We would like to thank Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for all their diligence in investigating the crime and prosecuting the case in court.”

‘Much loved friend, son and grandson’

Dickson was also disqualified from driving for nine years and must sit the extended test before he can regain his licence.

Lord Colbeck told the killer driver: “Nothing I can say or do can compensate for his death.

“After the sentence I have imposed has been served, you can move on with your life, while there is an appalling loss which his family and friends will have to endure.

“The measured and dignified victim impact statements describe movingly how Aidan was a much loved friend, son and grandson.

“I recognise you didn’t intend to cause harm but the quantity of alcohol and speed you travelled was someone who was clearly reckless to what harm was caused.”

As he was led to the cells, Dickson stuck his thumb up to his family in the public gallery and said: “Love you, see you later.”

Previous convictions

Dickson had a previous conviction for careless driving from December 2020, when he was given three penalty points.

He was also convicted of a domestic matter in April 2023 and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Dickson – who was tipped for first team football – was let go by Celtic having scored two goals in his first two appearances for the B-team, joining the Parkhead side just months after being released by Rangers.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.