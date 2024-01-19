Teenager killed in hit and run by venom-swigging drink-drive Celtic starlet days before Dundee Uni start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager killed in hit and run by venom-swigging drink-drive Celtic starlet days before Dundee Uni start

Aidan Pilkington was struck and killed by Ciaran Dickson a week before he was due to move to Dundee.

By Connor Gordon
Tragic Aidan was due to start at Dundee University the week after the accident.

A promising student was killed in a drunken hit and run days before he was due to start studying at Dundee University.

Footballer Ciaran Dickson struck Aidan Pilkington in Glasgow’s Anniesland on September 11 2021.

Dickson got behind the wheel after drinking beer and cocktails with a friend and struck Aidan as was crossing a road, dragging him along the ground.

The 22-year-old fled the scene and abandoned his rented Mercedes close to his home.

Aidan, 18, suffered significant head injuries.

Dickson pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing death by dangerous driving.

Dundee move just days away

The tragic teenager’s family said at the time: “Aidan was treasured by his family, and well loved and respected by his friends and community.

“Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer, and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.

Aidan Pilkington, 18. Image: Supplied by Aidan Pilkington’s family Date; Unknown

“He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges.

“It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way.

“The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness.”

Late night tragedy

The court heard Dickson, of Erskine, Renfrewshire, played for Celtic’s B team at the time of the offence.

He went to restaurant Duck Bay Marina at Loch Lomond with a friend in the early evening, where he drank a pint of lager and a bottle of Corona, before driving to a pool club in Glasgow city centre.

CCTV confirmed Dickson drank a further two pints of lager and drove to The Black Horse bar, where he had three pints of the strong cocktail venom, topped up with an extra measure of vodka.

Aidan was out with drinking with school friends and left the pub at around 11.30pm.

The collision happened as Aidan crossed Crow Road around midnight.

Ciaran Dickson scores for Celtic B
Ciaran Dickson was on the books of Celtic at the time of the tragedy. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

As he was treated at the scene, Dickson drove off at, witnesses believed, around 50 to 70 miles per hour.

He abandoned his vehicle and ran nearly 200 metres to his home..

He handed himself into police the next day.

A post-mortem examination suggested Aidan was not standing at the time of the collision.

It is not known if he slipped or fell.

Collision investigators believed Dickson was travelling between 64 and 71mph at the time.

Forensic scientists calculated he was approximately more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Previous driving offence

Thomas Ross KC, defending, said: “Nothing said by Ciaran Dickson can offer comfort to Aidan’s family and friends.

“He recognises that he is fully deserving of a sentence of imprisonment.”

Dickson’s previous convictions include careless driving from December 2020 when he was hit with three penalty points.

He was also convicted of a domestic matter in April 2023 when he was ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Dickson – who was tipped for first team football – was released by Celtic having scored two goals in his first two appearances for the B-team.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports and Dickson was remanded in custody meantime.

