MARTEL MAXWELL: In praise of the cat ladies

There are many unsung heroes in Dundee. Some help children or the elderly. And others help the animals who desperately need our love to survive - while happening to make the world's best cakes.

Doreen Culley holds Babs the cat alongside Angie Smith and Martel with two of her sons.
By Martel Maxwell

A recent feature in The Courier hailed a woman in its headline for being very good at naming cats.

I smiled as I looked over to the other side of our sofa, where Bruce Willis and Barbara (Babs) Windsor were snuggled into each other on a cold winter’s day, out for the count.

For it was Doreen Culley who had given them their names.

The brother and sister were born in Doreen’s house on the outskirts of Dundee, where she fosters kittens and cats for Angus Cat Rescue.

Her charges may have had an accident and have no owner, or someone may give up their pregnant cat, feeling unable to cope.

The scenarios are multiple but the constant of love from carers like Doreen mean a family like ours is lucky enough to welcome well-adjusted, healthy cats into their home.

Martel, Chester and Doreen Culley with cats Babs (left) and Bruce (right).

You start off with boundaries – they can’t go in certain rooms, they’ll have disciplined food times and portions.

And a few weeks in, you’re cutting up their portion of steak for a Friday night treat before the humans – and you’re squeezing on to the edge of the sofa because they’ve taken up the whole thing.

It was Angie I made initial contact with, to inquire about adopting kittens – and she led us to Doreen who we visited.

Best cake maker in the world

She has a knack for naming cats brilliantly – all with full first and second names, after a famous person. ‘Dave’ features heavily with David Bowie and Dave Grohl – and she’s had many a Dame through her doors, like Dame Maggie Smith.

We had our own idea about monikers but nothing suited better than Bruce and Babs.

So often, you might meet a special person like Doreen but your dealings with them end once you’ve taken your newest family members and bid goodbye.

We had no need to worry on that score – because it transpired Doreen is also the best cake maker in the world and with Chester’s 9th then Guthrie’s 7th birthdays approaching, we charged her with a rugby then Minecraft design.

If you’ve got a moment, her Facebook page Strathview Designs is cake and creation heaven.

Chester with his rugby cake made by Doreen.

Unsung heroes

She’s also behind the recipes in a book called Bake With Maw Broon, covering everything from clootie dumpling to rice pudding and macaroni pies.

And from the stories told in our house, from Doreen and Angie, that’s barely scratching the surface when it comes to Doreen’s life and skills.

There are many unsung heroes in Dundee. Some help children in need or the elderly. And others help the animals who desperately need our love to survive.

Thank you to Doreen and all the other cat ladies quietly doing their thing.

