Fife dad, 32, dies almost a decade after his two-year-old daughter was murdered

Thomas Haldane, from Lochore, was the father of tragic toddler Madison Horn.

By Chloe Burrell
Thomas Haldane and daughter Madison Horn.
Thomas Haldane has died almost a decade after the murder of his daughter Madison. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The father of tragic Fife toddler Madison Horn has died at the age of 32 – almost 10 years after his daughter was killed.

Thomas Haldane, from Lochore, passed away at his home on February 9.

Thomas previously told The Courier that he was “haunted” by what had happened to Madison – who was beaten to death by her mum’s boyfriend in 2014.

Killer Kevin Park was jailed for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murdering the two-year-old.

Left to right: Thomas Haldane with mum Alexis Munro holding a picture of murdered toddler Madison Horn.
Thomas and mum Alexis Munro with a photo of the murdered toddler. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An obituary for Thomas said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of a well-known and much loved Lochore man, Thomas Dwanye Haldane, known affectionately as Dude, who passed away peacefully at home on Friday 9th Feb, aged 32 years.

“Dude was a much-loved dad of the late Madison, a dearly loved son of Tam and Alexis, also a very much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and very good friend to all who knew him.

“Dude’s funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on a day and time still to be confirmed.

“Funeral details will be posted as soon as they become known. Please show the family some support at this difficult time and feel free to share this announcement.”

Dad of murdered toddler Madison Horn dies aged 32

Devastated friends of the dad-of-one shared their sadness at the announcement.

One person: “RIP Thomas, you were one in a million.”

Another said: “Thinking of all the family at such a sad time. RIP Thomas, back with your baby girl.”

A third added: “RIP Dude. Thinking of all the family at this difficult time.”

Madison Horn.
Madison Horn was two years old when she died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kevin Park left Madison with 65 separate injuries, including a fractured skull and tears in her liver.

