Popular Australian jewellers confirm Overgate opening

Australian jeweller Lovisa will open in the Overgate later this month.

By Kaya Macleod
Lovisa will be located in the old smiggle shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lovisa will be located in the old smiggle shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Australian jewellery brand Lovisa has been confirmed as the latest store to open at the Overgate.

The closure of Smiggle came as a blow to shoppers at the end of last year.

But more positive developments within the Overgate are due to come with this new venture, centre bosses have said.

Smiggle, which was also an Australian brand sold stationery and accessories and occupied a ground-level store.

The shop employed 10 staff and shut its doors in January.

After a period of negotiation, the premises will now welcome Lovisa.

The Australian chain launched in 2010 and has established itself as as a brand offering affordable accessories.

Lovisa has over 850 stores in more than 40 countries with the Overgate branch being the first in Dundee.

Positive news for centre

It will be the fifth jewellery shop to open in the Overgate, joining the likes of Pandora, Ernest & Jones, Goldsmiths and Warren James.

The brand specialises in affordable pieces, with best-selling items including heart pendant necklaces, stackable rings and personalised accessories.

A Lovisa shop. Image: Vine PR

All jewellery is inspired by Lovisa “trend spotters” who take inspiration from couture runways to deliver new styles each week.

Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm Lovisa is opening in Overgate.

“This will be another exciting new addition to the centre’s retail offering and underpins our commitment to bringing new brands to Dundee and offering customers greater choice.

“We are confident Lovisa will prove popular with shoppers when its doors officially open later this month.”

Fraser’s return

The announcement is more good news for the city’s beleaguered High Street, after the Overgate was purchased by Mike Ashley’s Fraser’s Group in Spring 2023.

Brands under the group include the House of Fraser, USC, Game, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles.

It is owned by the billionaire retail magnate and former Newcastle United FC owner Mike Ashley, with his company expecting to open several different outlets in the Overgate in September.

It has been confirmed a House of Fraser will fill the vacant Debenhams site, which was once the flagship retailer in the Overgate.

