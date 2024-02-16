Tracy Todd: Friends of ‘amazing’ Dundee mum raise £2,500+ to support her family

Friends and family are raising money to support the children of Dundee mum Tracy Todd, whose body was discovered earlier in the week.

Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen at her home in Mill o Mains on Friday, February 9.

Her body was discovered just before 10.30am on Tuesday on Claverhouse Road, with a fire service water rescue unit called to Dighty Burn.

Following the discovery her heartbroken daughter, Jaydee Martin, 18, paid tribute to her “number one mum”.

Community support

Both during the search for Tracy and since her death the local community has gathered around to support her family.

Fundraising has also now been launched, with around £2,500 raised in a matter of hours.

One of the organisers, Yvonne Mullen, said a bank account had been set up for any donations to cut costs.

Yvonne said: “We haven’t made a GoFundMe. We want to be able to use all funds towards the kids for their mum.”

She said that only Tracy’s children, Jaydee Martin and Lee Todd, will have access to it.

She added that the Dundee Northern Soul Club, of which Tracy was a member, is also holding its own fundraising event on Saturday.

Anyone who would like to contribute can pay into the account: Yvonne Mullen, account no 56498012, sort code 60-83-71.

Tracy will be a tragic loss

Dozens of tributes have poured in since Tracy’s death.

Well-known Mill o Mains community activist Jim Malone said: “Tracy will be a huge loss for her family and devoted friends.”

Close friend Lesley Nicoll said: “I have known Lesley from the Northern Soul scene since we were 16.

“She was such a lovely bubbly person. She knew a lot of people and was so well-liked – it’s tragic.”

Among dozens of tributes on The Courier’s Facebook page, Loraine Millar wrote: “So sad and common these days unfortunately.

“We all need to be nice to each other and try to help when you can. Thoughts are with her family at this awful awful time. Rest in peace.”

Ann-Marie Swan posted: “Heartbreaking news . RIP Tracy you will be sorely missed by your friends and family.”

Jaydee: ‘Mum was my bestest friend’

Writing on social media hours after the discovery of the body, Jaydee said: “Never in a million years I thought I’d be writing this.

“My mum was found sadly deceased this morning – I’d rather not say where or how right now and I hope everyone can respect the privacy of me and my family right now.”

Jaydee added: “My mum was my bestest friend, she had the personality of a ray of sunshine and was one of the funniest women I know.

Jaydee said she also wanted to thank everyone for all the help and support since her mum was found.