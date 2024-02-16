Tracy Todd: Friends of ‘amazing’ Dundee mum raise £2,500+ to support her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tracy Todd: Friends of ‘amazing’ Dundee mum raise £2,500+ to support her family

The body of the 56-year-old was discovered this week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tracy Todd
More than £2,500 has been raised for Tracy Todd's family. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Friends and family are raising money to support the children of Dundee mum Tracy Todd, whose body was discovered earlier in the week.

Tracy Todd, 56, was last seen at her home in Mill o Mains on Friday, February 9.

Her body was discovered just before 10.30am on Tuesday on Claverhouse Road, with a fire service water rescue unit called to Dighty Burn.

Following the discovery her heartbroken daughter, Jaydee Martin, 18, paid tribute to her “number one mum”.

Community support

Both during the search for Tracy and since her death the local community has gathered around to support her family.

Fundraising has also now been launched, with around £2,500 raised in a matter of hours.

One of the organisers, Yvonne Mullen, said a bank account had been set up for any donations to cut costs.

Tracy Todd with her daughter Jaydee Martin.
Tracy with daughter Jaydee Martin. Image: Jaydee Martin

Yvonne said: “We haven’t made a GoFundMe. We want to be able to use all funds towards the kids for their mum.”

She said that only Tracy’s children, Jaydee Martin and Lee Todd, will have access to it.

She added that the Dundee Northern Soul Club, of which Tracy was a member, is also holding its own fundraising event on Saturday.

Anyone who would like to contribute can pay into the account: Yvonne Mullen, account no 56498012, sort code 60-83-71.

Tracy will be a tragic loss

Dozens of tributes have poured in since Tracy’s death.

Well-known Mill o Mains community activist Jim Malone said: “Tracy will be a huge loss for her family and devoted friends.”

Close friend Lesley Nicoll said: “I have known Lesley from the Northern Soul scene since we were 16.

“She was such a lovely bubbly person. She knew a lot of people and was so well-liked – it’s tragic.”

Among dozens of tributes on The Courier’s Facebook page, Loraine Millar wrote: “So sad and common these days unfortunately.

“We all need to be nice to each other and try to help when you can. Thoughts are with her family at this awful awful time. Rest in peace.”

Ann-Marie Swan posted: “Heartbreaking news . RIP Tracy you will be sorely missed by your friends and family.”

Jaydee: ‘Mum was my bestest friend’

Writing on social media hours after the discovery of the body, Jaydee said: “Never in a million years I thought I’d be writing this.

“My mum was found sadly deceased this morning –  I’d rather not say where or how right now and I hope everyone can respect the privacy of me and my family right now.”

Fundraising Dundee mum Tracy Todd
Jaydee and her mum Tracy Todd

Jaydee added: “My mum was my bestest friend, she had the personality of a ray of sunshine and was one of the funniest women I know.

Jaydee said she also wanted to thank everyone for all the help and support since her mum was found.

More from Dundee

St Andrew's Street, Dundee
Suspect's details released after man, 31, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Brownhill Place, Charleston, Dundee.
Dundee residents 'fobbed off' as they lose power AND water in separate incidents
RFA Mounts Bay docked at Dundee Harbour on Saturday
Nato warship docked at Dundee Harbour ahead of major exercise
4
Caird Park golf courses are threatened with closure
Dundee leisure bosses cite Covid for not boosting golf facilities at under-threat Caird Park
5
Police have launched an appeal after assault on Ballindean Road in Dundee.
Man, 51, taken to hospital after assault in Dundee
Some of the homes in the Western Gateway.
Cost of Dundee's Western Gateway school rises to £25m with start date still up…
Ciaran Dickson (left) killed Aiden Pilkington (right) in September 2021.
Family tributes to tragic Dundee University teen as killer driver jailed
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway
3
Cocaine dealer Desiree Doogan has been told to pay £40,000. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Former schoolboys claim they were abused by Dundee paedophile ring in 1970s

Conversation