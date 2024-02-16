‘End of an era’ as Cupar café to close after almost a decade

A Cupar café is to shut after almost a decade in the Fife town.

1B Westport has been run by Alister Reid since 2014.

The café is known for serving up a wide range of hearty food and drink.

A post on Facebook by the eatery cited the “state of the current economy” as a reason for closing, describing it as a “daily challenge”.

The post said: “A post no person or business owner ever wants to write.

“Unfortunately 1B Westport after almost 10 years serving Cupar and our incredible customers will close its doors for the final time on Friday 23rd February.

“We as a family have decided now is the right time to close down and sell up to be able to spend more time with family.

“As I’m sure you are all aware the state of the current economy is extremely challenging with daily inflation across the board it’s made things a daily challenge just to be able to open.

“I’d personally like to thank everyone who has supported us since we opened the doors in August 2014!

“I never thought in a million years it would have gone as great as it did.

“I’d also like to thank all my staff over the 10 years. Each one played a part of its history.

“It’s time to say our goodbyes but many of you have become friends so I’m sure I will see you all about from time to time.”

The café has pledged to honour any current bookings before it closes on Friday, February 23.

The post added: “Thanks for everything and I hope someone in the near future will be able to follow my dream and bring a new era to the Westport.

“Please keep supporting the town’s businesses as they need you all now more than ever!”

Customers expressed their sadness at the closure.

One person wrote: “Wishing you all the very best. Loss to the town.”

Another said: “Gutted to read this Ally, you will be sorely missed in the town. Family comes first.

“Wishing you all the very best for your future.”

A third added: “Such a sad thing to read and a massive loss for the town! Wish you all the best in the future!”