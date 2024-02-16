‘End of an era’ as Cupar café to close after almost a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘End of an era’ as Cupar café to close after almost a decade

The café is known for serving up a wide range of hearty food and drink.

By Chloe Burrell
1B Westport in Cupar.
1B Westport in Cupar is closing. Image: Google Street View

A Cupar café is to shut after almost a decade in the Fife town.

1B Westport has been run by Alister Reid since 2014.

The café is known for serving up a wide range of hearty food and drink.

A post on Facebook by the eatery cited the “state of the current economy” as a reason for closing, describing it as a “daily challenge”.

The post said: “A post no person or business owner ever wants to write.

“Unfortunately 1B Westport after almost 10 years serving Cupar and our incredible customers will close its doors for the final time on Friday 23rd February.

“We as a family have decided now is the right time to close down and sell up to be able to spend more time with family.

“As I’m sure you are all aware the state of the current economy is extremely challenging with daily inflation across the board it’s made things a daily challenge just to be able to open.

“I’d personally like to thank everyone who has supported us since we opened the doors in August 2014!

“I never thought in a million years it would have gone as great as it did.

“I’d also like to thank all my staff over the 10 years. Each one played a part of its history.

“It’s time to say our goodbyes but many of you have become friends so I’m sure I will see you all about from time to time.”

Cupar café to close after almost 10 years of service

The café has pledged to honour any current bookings before it closes on Friday, February 23.

The post added: “Thanks for everything and I hope someone in the near future will be able to follow my dream and bring a new era to the Westport.

“Please keep supporting the town’s businesses as they need you all now more than ever!”

Customers expressed their sadness at the closure.

One person wrote: “Wishing you all the very best. Loss to the town.”

Another said: “Gutted to read this Ally, you will be sorely missed in the town. Family comes first.

“Wishing you all the very best for your future.”

A third added: “Such a sad thing to read and a massive loss for the town! Wish you all the best in the future!”

