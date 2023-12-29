Smiggle store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smiggle store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre to close

The stationery brand is the second company to confirm it is closing its Overgate store this festive period.

By Gavin Harper
The Smiggle store in Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre is closing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Smiggle store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is to close in the new year.

Founded in 2003, Smiggle is an Australian brand which sells stationery and accessories.

The brand launched in the UK in 2014 and opened its doors in the Overgate two years later.

Its products are known for being colourful and fun while stores are small but packed with bright designs.

As well as traditional stationery shoppers could pick up lunch boxes, diaries and even headphones and speakers.

Smiggle ‘valuable member’ of Overgate line-up

Signs in the shop window now advertise a 50% off end of lease sale.

The Courier understands the shop – which employs about 10 staff – will close its doors for the final time on January 18.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Smiggle has been a valuable member of the Overgate retail line up since March 2016, adding to the centre’s diverse retail mix.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.

“We wish Smiggle and all their staff every success moving forward and thank them for their contribution to Overgate for the last eight years”.

Smiggle has been approached for comment.

Overgate Shopping Centre update

Earlier this month, Argos announced it intends to close its shop within the Overgate after more than 20 years.  

The upper floor store will close at the end of March.

The Argos store within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee will close in March 2024. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

The closures will come as a blow to shoppers, but it does follow more positive developments within the Overgate.

The centre was acquired by retail magnate Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group earlier this year.

The former Debenhams branch, which has been vacant for three years, will be transformed into a Frasers department store.

Work is currently under way stripping out the multi-level shop.

Meanwhile other companies entering the shopping centre this year include Rituals and Pandora.

Luxury retailer Flannels, known for selling brands such as Prada, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford, is also believed to be considering opening within the Overgate.

