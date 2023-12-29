Smiggle store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre to close

The Smiggle store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is to close in the new year.

Founded in 2003, Smiggle is an Australian brand which sells stationery and accessories.

The brand launched in the UK in 2014 and opened its doors in the Overgate two years later.

Its products are known for being colourful and fun while stores are small but packed with bright designs.

As well as traditional stationery shoppers could pick up lunch boxes, diaries and even headphones and speakers.

Smiggle ‘valuable member’ of Overgate line-up

Signs in the shop window now advertise a 50% off end of lease sale.

The Courier understands the shop – which employs about 10 staff – will close its doors for the final time on January 18.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Smiggle has been a valuable member of the Overgate retail line up since March 2016, adding to the centre’s diverse retail mix.

“We wish Smiggle and all their staff every success moving forward and thank them for their contribution to Overgate for the last eight years”.

Smiggle has been approached for comment.

Overgate Shopping Centre update

Earlier this month, Argos announced it intends to close its shop within the Overgate after more than 20 years.

The upper floor store will close at the end of March.

The closures will come as a blow to shoppers, but it does follow more positive developments within the Overgate.

The centre was acquired by retail magnate Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group earlier this year.

The former Debenhams branch, which has been vacant for three years, will be transformed into a Frasers department store.

Work is currently under way stripping out the multi-level shop.

Meanwhile other companies entering the shopping centre this year include Rituals and Pandora.

Luxury retailer Flannels, known for selling brands such as Prada, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford, is also believed to be considering opening within the Overgate.