Train services to Perth resume after earlier landslide had locked the line

Train services to Perth have resumed after an earlier landslide, which was blocking the line, has been cleared.

However, passengers are advised that speed restrictions will be in place along the route at this time, possibly adding to journey times.

The line between Stirling and Perth had been blocked in the Auchterarder area.

Engineers were dispatched to the scene and carried out a inspection of the track for damage.

Network Rail Scotland closed the line on Friday afternoon on safety grounds.

In a statement Network Rail later confirmed that the line had reopened.

It read: “The line between Perth and Stirling has reopened, however speed restrictions will remain in force along the route at this time.”