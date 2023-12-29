St Johnstone set for bumper backing at New Year Dundee clash as ticket rush ramps up

St Johnstone are set to be backed by a healthy travelling support at their New Years clash with Dundee.

The Tayside rivals have experienced differing fortunes this season, with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues well in the fight for a top six place.

Saints, by contrast, have spent the first half of the campaign embroiled in a basement battle, albeit recent results – and performances – have sparked hope amongst supporters.

They have responded by snapping up over 1600 tickets for Tuesday’s all-Tayside clash at Dens Park, with briefs still available to purchase in person at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, December 30 and Tuesday, January 2 between 10am and 12pm.

Dundee are currently three points behind sixth-placed Hibs, with two games in hand on the Leith side.

From looking in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the Premiership, Saints have fought their way up the table since Craig Levein took charge.

They currently enjoy a seven point cushion over bottom club Livingston.

Dundee and Saints’ meeting on Tuesday is both sides’ final match before the winter break, with both looking to make tweaks to their squads by the time the campaign resumes.