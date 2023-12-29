St Johnstone set for bumper backing at New Year Dundee clash as ticket rush ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone set for bumper backing at New Year Dundee clash as ticket rush ramps up

Saints fans have snapped up tickets for Dens Park in big numbers.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone fans celebrate their injury-time equaliser.
St Johnstone fans celebrate their late equaliser against Dundee earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to be backed by a healthy travelling support at their New Years clash with Dundee.

The Tayside rivals have experienced differing fortunes this season, with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues well in the fight for a top six place.

Saints, by contrast, have spent the first half of the campaign embroiled in a basement battle, albeit recent results – and performances – have sparked hope amongst supporters.

They have responded by snapping up over 1600 tickets for Tuesday’s all-Tayside clash at Dens Park, with briefs still available to purchase in person at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, December 30 and Tuesday, January 2 between 10am and 12pm.

St Johnstone fans during the recent game against Dundee.
St Johnstone fans at their home clash with Dundee earlier this season. Image: SNS

Dundee are currently three points behind sixth-placed Hibs, with two games in hand on the Leith side.

From looking in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the Premiership, Saints have fought their way up the table since Craig Levein took charge.

They currently enjoy a seven point cushion over bottom club Livingston.

Dundee and Saints’ meeting on Tuesday is both sides’ final match before the winter break, with both looking to make tweaks to their squads by the time the campaign resumes.

