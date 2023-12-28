Dare Olufunwa: St Johnstone fans are passionate about Dundee game and we will be bang up for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dare Olufunwa: St Johnstone fans are passionate about Dundee game and we will be bang up for it

Saints want to start 2024 with a statement victory at Dens.

By Eric Nicolson
Dare Olufunwa.
Dare Olufunwa. Image: SNS.

‘Safe’ football cost St Johnstone the chance to take all three points from Livingston in midweek, according to Craig Levein.

But Dare Olufunwa has pledged the Perth side will go full throttle to try and deliver a perfect New Year gift for Saints fans at Dens Park.

The former Southampton and Liverpool defender knows the importance of the clash with local rivals, Dundee to the McDiarmid Park club’s supporters.

And the players could choose no better venue at which to end their winless Premiership run.

“We want to go into the break on a high,” said Olufunwa.

“Dundee away is one of the biggest games of the season for us – it definitely is for the fans.

“I’ve spoken to a few of them who have told me!

“They’re very passionate about this game. All the boys will be bang up for it.

“When we played them at home the crowd stuck with us even when we were 2-0 down.

“Then Max (Kucheriavyi) came up with two late goals.

“I’m sure our fans will make it a great atmosphere and we’ll be doing everything to make sure we give them three points.”

Reflecting on the draw with Livingston, Olufunwa added: “The gaffer told us after the game that the positive to take is we got a clean-sheet.

“We kept the gap above Livingston at seven and it’s a point that pushes us a little further up the table.

“Since the manager came in we’ve started playing a lot more football.

“I don’t know what happened against Livingston – maybe we went into our shell a little bit.

“The ball was in the air a lot and when it’s a game like that it’s hard to get it down and play. It becomes about headers and clearances.”

Proving his worth to a new manager

Olufunwa had a long wait for his first start under Levein but, having played two of the last three matches, patience and training ground perseverance have paid off.

“When the manager first arrived I sat down with him,” the 22-year-old recalled.

“He’d never seen me play before.

“There was a friendly game with St Mirren during the first international break, which I missed because I was ill.

“It’s hard for a manager to put in a player he’s never seen.

“I’ve worked really hard in training and I got my chance against Rangers. I thought I was alright.

“That’s another chance I’ve had against Livingston and it’s about me taking every one that I get.

“Hopefully, that’s what I’ve been doing.

“Essentially, it’s about me earning his trust.

“I need to prove to him that he should be picking me.

“I need to show every day in training that I’m a good player and, especially when it comes to games, I’ve got to put everything out there.”

