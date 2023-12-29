Storm Gerrit: Flooded Perth restaurant blames blocked drain in council car park

Bosses at a popular Perth restaurant say a blocked drain in a council car park caused the venue to flood during Storm Gerrit.

Mae Ping Thai Dining was forced to close after a torrent of filthy water poured into the premises, soaking carpets and fittings.

Nongmay Buncharoen says she begged Perth and Kinross Council to come and clear a clogged drain in the neighbouring Scott Street car park.

But all she has been offered are sand bags.

Nongmay, whose family opened the restaurant 25 years ago, says that won’t prevent another flood.

And she says the council’s refusal to budge has left her emotionally and physically exhausted.

“Sand bags aren’t going to fix the problem,” she said.

“I’m terrified it’s going to happen again.”

Nongmay said she had to turn away 20 bookings for Mae Ping Thai Dining on Wednesday night.

The Scott Street car park at the rear of the building was still under water on Thursday.

She said it wasn’t the first time it had flooded.

However, the force of the rain during Storm Gerrit sent water pouring through the back door of the restaurant and downstairs to the main dining area.

The council’s unwillingness to tackle the drain means the venue is still at risk, she says.

“They do not have the resources to pump the water out and all the can do is supply sand bags which are no longer holding the water out of the restaurant.

“We have hired a Rug Doctor to suck the water out but it’s a losing battle because the drain is choked up.”

Mae Ping restaurant relies on festive trade

The team spent Thursday trying to dry out the premises so they could reopen in the evening.

Nongmay said she hoped customers would understand and make allowances for the flood damage.

“Between Christmas and New Year is usually our busiest time,” she said.

“No one wants any more turkey at this time of year and so they come for Thai food instead.

“We can’t afford to stay closed for another night.

“This is supposed to be the restaurant’s 25th anniversary,” Nongmay added.

“I’m totally hacked off at the lack of support from the council.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said a member of the civil contingencies team had visited the restaurant on Wednesday to provide sandbags as requested.

They said they would check to see if the blocked drain had been raised at that point.