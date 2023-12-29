MP secures meeting to discuss Newburgh Railway Station funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP secures meeting to discuss Newburgh Railway Station funding

Wendy Chamberlain quizzed the UK Transport Secretary on the issue.

By Claire Warrender
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured a meeting re Newburgh railway station
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured talks with a Government minister over funding for a new railway station in Newburgh.

The move follows a long-running campaign to bring trains back to the town.

Newburgh railway station campaigner Nigel Mullan
Nigel Mullan of Newburgh Tain Station Campaign at the track currently running through the town. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

An appraisal of options was submitted to Transport Scotland in June and a decision on the matter is expected soon.

Ms Chamberlain questioned UK transport secretary Mark Harper on the cash issue in a bid to drum up support.

While transport is a devolved issue, the MP noted the UK Government recently promised funding to rebuild a bridge in the Moray constituency of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

And she asked whether similar funding could be made available to build a station in Newburgh.

Vital transport link

Newburgh railway station closed in 1955 and now lies derelict.

However, trains running between Perth and Edinburgh still travel past the old platform.

The cost of a new station has been estimated at around £8 million.

But a “modular” one could cost as little as £600,000.

Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
Proposed site for the new railway station in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ms Chamberlain says a rail service would revitalise Newburgh through increased tourism and job opportunities.

Questioning the Secretary of State, she said: “Earlier in the year, the UK Government pledged to fund a bridge repair in the Honourable Member for Moray’s constituency.

“The Newburgh train station campaign is working to re-establish a train station that will provide a vital transport link.

“Assuming that strategic funding isn’t just available to members of the Conservative Party, who can I speak to in order to get the scheme re-established?”

Pursuing every option to get Newburgh railway station

Later, she said: “It has taken years of dedication from local campaigners to reach this stage.

“We all recognise the positive impact a train station would have on Newburgh in terms of the environment, education opportunities, inward investment, health visits, job opportunities and tourism.

“However, I’m disappointed Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government have not moved more quickly in response to the options appraisal.

“I want to pursue every option for the project to secure the support it needs and that’s why I raised it.

“I am glad I secured a meeting to discuss this further.”

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said November Transport Scotland will provide feedback on the options appraisal within weeks.

