MP secures meeting to discuss Newburgh Railway Station funding

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured talks with a Government minister over funding for a new railway station in Newburgh.

The move follows a long-running campaign to bring trains back to the town.

An appraisal of options was submitted to Transport Scotland in June and a decision on the matter is expected soon.

Ms Chamberlain questioned UK transport secretary Mark Harper on the cash issue in a bid to drum up support.

While transport is a devolved issue, the MP noted the UK Government recently promised funding to rebuild a bridge in the Moray constituency of Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

And she asked whether similar funding could be made available to build a station in Newburgh.

Vital transport link

Newburgh railway station closed in 1955 and now lies derelict.

However, trains running between Perth and Edinburgh still travel past the old platform.

The cost of a new station has been estimated at around £8 million.

But a “modular” one could cost as little as £600,000.

Ms Chamberlain says a rail service would revitalise Newburgh through increased tourism and job opportunities.

Questioning the Secretary of State, she said: “Earlier in the year, the UK Government pledged to fund a bridge repair in the Honourable Member for Moray’s constituency.

“The Newburgh train station campaign is working to re-establish a train station that will provide a vital transport link.

“Assuming that strategic funding isn’t just available to members of the Conservative Party, who can I speak to in order to get the scheme re-established?”

Pursuing every option to get Newburgh railway station

Later, she said: “It has taken years of dedication from local campaigners to reach this stage.

“We all recognise the positive impact a train station would have on Newburgh in terms of the environment, education opportunities, inward investment, health visits, job opportunities and tourism.

“However, I’m disappointed Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government have not moved more quickly in response to the options appraisal.

“I want to pursue every option for the project to secure the support it needs and that’s why I raised it.

“I am glad I secured a meeting to discuss this further.”

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said November Transport Scotland will provide feedback on the options appraisal within weeks.