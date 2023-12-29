Dunfermline paedophile with 22-year stash of sick material avoids jail sentence 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline paedophile with 22-year stash of sick material avoids jail sentence 

Thomas Weir has been collecting child abuse pictures and video on his computers since the turn of the century.

By Jamie McKenzie
Thomas Weir.
Thomas Weir.

A Dunfermline paedophile who built up a stash of more than 13,000 child abuse pictures and videos over 22 years has avoided a prison sentence.

Thomas Weir, 57, began gathering the sick material on August 10 2000 until he was finally caught in December last year.

It included images of girls as young as four being raped and newborns being sexually abused.

Weir appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to possessing the illegal files on discs and a pair of computers.

Medical evidence

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett highlighted Weir’s health issues and social isolation, which Weir accepts led to him first using mainstream pornography before accessing the illegal material.

Mr Flett said first offender Weir has been engaging with the Stop It Now programme since being arrested.

He pointed out Weir needs medication for a brain tumour and struggles with mobility and chronic kidney disease.

The lawyer argued a social worker’s recommended disposal of a community payback order (CPO) would be an appropriate way to deal with the matter, given his client’s age, health and his early guilty plea.

Sheriff Craig McSherry told Weir he was taking into account it was his first offence and as a direct alternative to custody, made him subject to two years of offender supervision.

No mention was made of the Sex Offenders Register.

13,725 indecent images

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court previously police searched Weir’s Elgin Court home on December 6 2022 after receiving a tip-off about one of his devices.

Two detectives asked Weir if he had seen indecent images of children on any devices in the house, to which he replied: “No – on the PC there may be images that are not right”.

Thomas Weir
Thomas Weir has health issues, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

A total of 13,725 indecent images were found, along with 86 videos, on devices within the property.

Of those, 40 images and 17 videos were classed as category A – the most graphic kind.

The fiscal depute said on one desktop computer, the most graphic material depicted girls aged between four and 15, and included penetrative sex by adult males.

Category B material on this device showed girls between the ages of newborn and six either being forced to carry out or being subjected to non-penetrative sexual acts with adults.

On another desktop computer, described as being in a poor state of repair, a ten-minute long video depicted a girl aged between 13 and 15 in a bathtub.

There were more than 11,740 indecent images found on this device, mostly at category C level and showing underage girls both naked and semi-clothed in erotic poses or with the camera focused on their private parts.

Police also recovered a number of optical discs containing abuse files.

