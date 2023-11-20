Dunfermline paedophile started stashing sick material at turn of century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline paedophile started stashing sick material at turn of century

Thomas Weir was collecting abuse material from 2000 to December last year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Thomas Weir.
Thomas Weir will be sentenced next month.

A Dunfermline paedophile built up a stash of thousands of child abuse pictures and videos over a period of 22 years.

Thomas Weir, 57, began gathering the sick material on August 10 2000 until he was finally caught in December last year.

It included images of girls as young as four being raped and newborns being subjected to sexual acts.

Weir appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit possessing the illegal files on discs and a pair of computers.

Dunfermline paedophile had computers filled with child abuse material

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court police searched Weir’s Elgin Court home on December 6 after receiving a tip-off about one of his devices.

Two detectives asked Weir if he had seen indecent images of children on any devices in the house, to which he replied: “No – on the PC there may be images that are not right”.

Various devices within the property were forensically examined.

A total of 13,725 indecent images were found, along with 86 videos.

Of those, 40 images and 17 videos were classed as category A – the most graphic kind.

Thomas Weir.
Thomas Weir arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said on one desktop computer, the most graphic material depicted girls aged between four and 15 and included penetrative sex by adult males.

Category B material on this device showed girls between the ages of newborn and six either carrying our or being subjected to non-penetrative sexual acts with adults.

On another desktop computer, described as being in a poor state of repair, a ten-minute long video depicted a girl aged between 13 and 15 performing a sex act in a bathtub.

There were more than 11,740 indecent images found on this device, mostly at category C level and showing underage girls naked and semi-clothed in erotic poses or with the camera focused on their private parts.

Police also recovered a number of optical discs containing abuse files.

‘Complex’ health history

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said a full plea in mitigation would be reserved for first offender Weir’s sentencing next month.

The solicitor said Weir has engaged in the Stop It Now programme since his arrest.

Ms Allan said her client has a complex health history and a brain tumour.

She said he has been redundant since the early 2010s and there was a medical reason for his discharge.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence to obtain background reports and continued bail.

He placed Weir on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Anthony Bradburn.
Hapless Dundee bookmaker robber has change of luck as he avoids prison
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline knifeman slashed woman in heroin-fuelled row
John Tervet has been jailed.
Victim's family fear justice won't heal wounds after Kirriemuir gardener jailed for molesting 12-year-old
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Art fraud trial delay and spitting thug
Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
The accident happened near the M90 Kelty junction. Image: DC Thomson.
M90 workers leapt from path of drink-driving council support worker's car
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.
GB international cyclist's back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term 'by slimmest…
Violent serial sex offender raped women in Dundee and Aberdeen