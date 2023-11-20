Dunfermline paedophile started stashing sick material at turn of century

A Dunfermline paedophile built up a stash of thousands of child abuse pictures and videos over a period of 22 years.

Thomas Weir, 57, began gathering the sick material on August 10 2000 until he was finally caught in December last year.

It included images of girls as young as four being raped and newborns being subjected to sexual acts.

Weir appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit possessing the illegal files on discs and a pair of computers.

Dunfermline paedophile had computers filled with child abuse material

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court police searched Weir’s Elgin Court home on December 6 after receiving a tip-off about one of his devices.

Two detectives asked Weir if he had seen indecent images of children on any devices in the house, to which he replied: “No – on the PC there may be images that are not right”.

Various devices within the property were forensically examined.

A total of 13,725 indecent images were found, along with 86 videos.

Of those, 40 images and 17 videos were classed as category A – the most graphic kind.

The fiscal depute said on one desktop computer, the most graphic material depicted girls aged between four and 15 and included penetrative sex by adult males.

Category B material on this device showed girls between the ages of newborn and six either carrying our or being subjected to non-penetrative sexual acts with adults.

On another desktop computer, described as being in a poor state of repair, a ten-minute long video depicted a girl aged between 13 and 15 performing a sex act in a bathtub.

There were more than 11,740 indecent images found on this device, mostly at category C level and showing underage girls naked and semi-clothed in erotic poses or with the camera focused on their private parts.

Police also recovered a number of optical discs containing abuse files.

‘Complex’ health history

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said a full plea in mitigation would be reserved for first offender Weir’s sentencing next month.

The solicitor said Weir has engaged in the Stop It Now programme since his arrest.

Ms Allan said her client has a complex health history and a brain tumour.

She said he has been redundant since the early 2010s and there was a medical reason for his discharge.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence to obtain background reports and continued bail.

He placed Weir on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

