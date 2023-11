A stretch of the A92 near Monifieth has been closed due to an “ongoing incident”.

The eastbound carriageway between Ethiebeaton Roundabout and Muirdrum is shut.

It is not known what the nature of the incident is.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 eastbound from Ethiebeaton Roundabout to Muirdrum is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with an ongoing incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area and take alternate routes where possible.”