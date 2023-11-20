Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting on?

Courier Sport takes a look at the likes of Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson and Luke Graham out on loan.

Dundee trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.
By George Cran

Dundee are motoring in the Premiership right now – enjoying their international break after a fruitful run of games that saw nine points picked up from 12.

Fifth in the top flight and two points behind third-placed St Mirren, Tony Docherty’s men have made a fine start to life back at the big table.

Away from the first team, however, there’s a wide range of Dees plying their trade in the lower leagues – experienced campaigners and up-and-coming youngsters.

So how are their loan stars getting on in the Championship, League One and League Two?

Max Anderson – Inverness CT

Max Anderson takes on Dundee United. Image: SNS
Max Anderson takes on Dundee United. Image: SNS

Scotland U/21 midfielder Anderson has been a regular fixture in the centre of midfield for Caley Thistle.

In fact, he’s started every game since Duncan Ferguson took over and only been subbed once.

Form, too, has improved with the Highland outfit unbeaten in Ferguson’s six games in charge.

Saturday’s draw at Dunfermline saw Inverness move up to eighth in the Championship.

Appearances: 9

Shaun Byrne – Raith Rovers

Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.

Experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne swiftly became a mainstay in Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers team.

And Rovers have flourished in the Championship this season as they keep pace with leaders Dundee United.

A title-winner in dark blue last term, Byrne has often been the anchor in the Stark’s Park midfield and has fast become a fans favourite.

In Byrne’s 15 games, Raith have won 11 and lost just twice.

Appearances: 15

Tyler French – Greenock Morton

Tyler French is on loan at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Tyler French is on loan at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

Speedy defender Tyler French is continuing his recovery from a broken leg on loan at Dougie Imrie’s Ton.

Game time in a small squad has been plentiful. However, wins haven’t.

In his opening eight appearances, only Ayr United were defeated with Morton rock bottom of the Championship.

French is yet to rediscover the form that made him a fan favourite at Dens.

Appearances: 8

Luke Graham – Montrose

Highly-rated young defender Graham has made an impact for the Gable Endies since agreeing a six-month loan deal.

Montrose sit fourth with Graham often coming on as a sub and used at full-back in a defence that includes former Dee Kerr Waddell and ex-Dundee United skipper Sean Dillon.

Graham’s second start brought his first goal of the season, kicking off a 5-1 win at Edinburgh City.

Appearances: 8 Goals: 1

Euan Mutale – Forfar Athletic

Young striker Mutale joined Ray McKinnon’s Loons in August but is yet to get off the mark.

He has teamed up with United starlet Rory MacLeod and former Dee youngster Josh Skelly. However, Forfar’s season hasn’t been one to remember so far.

A much-needed win over Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend – in which Mutale played 89 minutes – leaves them eighth in League Two with 12 points from 12 matches.

Appearances: 7

Harry Sharp – Dunfermline

Harry Sharp in action for Dunfermline against Dundee United
Harry Sharp in action for Dunfermline. Image: SNS

Harry Sharp was signed by his former Dundee boss James McPake to cover an injury sustained by Deniz Mehmet.

Since Mehmet returned to fitness, the young Dee has largely found himself on the bench.

In his time on the pitch, Sharp has done well. He has kept one clean sheet in his eight appearances, keeping out Queen’s Park at Hampden in September.

Sharp’s latest appearance saw him come off the bench to replace the injured Deniz Mehmet against Dundee United but will be disappointed to concede a late winner.

Appearances: 8

Marley Sweenie-Rowe – Stenhousemuir

Young defender Sweenie-Rowe only joined Dundee in January, moving up from Hinckley.

He’s been used sparingly by Gary Naysmith at Stenny, making just four substitute appearances.

His latest appearance helped the Warriors see out a comfortable victory away to Stranraer as they battle it out with Peterhead and Dumbarton at the top of League Two.

Appearances: 4

Jack Wilkie – Edinburgh City

Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It’s been a tough season for everyone at Edinburgh City this season. They lost their first 11 matches of the season and find themselves at the foot of League One.

Alan Maybury was sacked in October with Michael McIndoe taking over and results improving – a 3-0 weekend win over Alloa moved them to within a point of Annan.

Dundee defender Wilkie, though, has been out with a knee injury since October. He is nearing a return.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season on his last appearance, a 4-1 defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Appearances: 11 Goals: 1

