Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting on?

Dundee are motoring in the Premiership right now – enjoying their international break after a fruitful run of games that saw nine points picked up from 12.

Fifth in the top flight and two points behind third-placed St Mirren, Tony Docherty’s men have made a fine start to life back at the big table.

Away from the first team, however, there’s a wide range of Dees plying their trade in the lower leagues – experienced campaigners and up-and-coming youngsters.

So how are their loan stars getting on in the Championship, League One and League Two?

Max Anderson – Inverness CT

Scotland U/21 midfielder Anderson has been a regular fixture in the centre of midfield for Caley Thistle.

In fact, he’s started every game since Duncan Ferguson took over and only been subbed once.

Form, too, has improved with the Highland outfit unbeaten in Ferguson’s six games in charge.

Saturday’s draw at Dunfermline saw Inverness move up to eighth in the Championship.

Appearances: 9

Shaun Byrne – Raith Rovers

Experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne swiftly became a mainstay in Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers team.

And Rovers have flourished in the Championship this season as they keep pace with leaders Dundee United.

A title-winner in dark blue last term, Byrne has often been the anchor in the Stark’s Park midfield and has fast become a fans favourite.

In Byrne’s 15 games, Raith have won 11 and lost just twice.

Appearances: 15

Tyler French – Greenock Morton

Speedy defender Tyler French is continuing his recovery from a broken leg on loan at Dougie Imrie’s Ton.

Game time in a small squad has been plentiful. However, wins haven’t.

In his opening eight appearances, only Ayr United were defeated with Morton rock bottom of the Championship.

French is yet to rediscover the form that made him a fan favourite at Dens.

Appearances: 8

Luke Graham – Montrose

Highly-rated young defender Graham has made an impact for the Gable Endies since agreeing a six-month loan deal.

Montrose sit fourth with Graham often coming on as a sub and used at full-back in a defence that includes former Dee Kerr Waddell and ex-Dundee United skipper Sean Dillon.

Graham’s second start brought his first goal of the season, kicking off a 5-1 win at Edinburgh City.

Appearances: 8 Goals: 1

Euan Mutale – Forfar Athletic

Young striker Mutale joined Ray McKinnon’s Loons in August but is yet to get off the mark.

He has teamed up with United starlet Rory MacLeod and former Dee youngster Josh Skelly. However, Forfar’s season hasn’t been one to remember so far.

A much-needed win over Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend – in which Mutale played 89 minutes – leaves them eighth in League Two with 12 points from 12 matches.

Appearances: 7

Harry Sharp – Dunfermline

Harry Sharp was signed by his former Dundee boss James McPake to cover an injury sustained by Deniz Mehmet.

Since Mehmet returned to fitness, the young Dee has largely found himself on the bench.

In his time on the pitch, Sharp has done well. He has kept one clean sheet in his eight appearances, keeping out Queen’s Park at Hampden in September.

Sharp’s latest appearance saw him come off the bench to replace the injured Deniz Mehmet against Dundee United but will be disappointed to concede a late winner.

Appearances: 8

Marley Sweenie-Rowe – Stenhousemuir

Young defender Sweenie-Rowe only joined Dundee in January, moving up from Hinckley.

He’s been used sparingly by Gary Naysmith at Stenny, making just four substitute appearances.

His latest appearance helped the Warriors see out a comfortable victory away to Stranraer as they battle it out with Peterhead and Dumbarton at the top of League Two.

Appearances: 4

Jack Wilkie – Edinburgh City

It’s been a tough season for everyone at Edinburgh City this season. They lost their first 11 matches of the season and find themselves at the foot of League One.

Alan Maybury was sacked in October with Michael McIndoe taking over and results improving – a 3-0 weekend win over Alloa moved them to within a point of Annan.

Dundee defender Wilkie, though, has been out with a knee injury since October. He is nearing a return.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season on his last appearance, a 4-1 defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Appearances: 11 Goals: 1