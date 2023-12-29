Stobswell resident describes drug use in flat close as ‘helpless situation’

Tenants at a Dundee block of flats are struggling to prevent addicts using their communal close to take drugs.

Morgan Street residents have reportedly faced issues for months, including people smoking crack cocaine outside their front doors.

Resident Michal Strychalski claims attempts to confront those using the area as a drug den have been met with threats of violence.

The 31-year-old says problems began in the summer after he moved to the Stobswell area last year.

Drug use in Dundee close ‘happening a few times a day’

He told The Courier small groups can congregate in the block due to the secure entry system being broken.

He said: “This is happening a few times a day at the moment. There are small groups or individuals coming in and consuming drugs.

“Given they are using this block we believe they are purchasing these items somewhere nearby.

“We try to move them on but there was a recent occasion where they’ve threatened to cut my partner’s dog’s throat.

“It’s a bit of a helpless situation at the moment trying to deal with this.”

Residents in Stobswell block ‘feel scared’

Other blocks with damaged or broken secure entry systems have the same problems, according to Michal.

He added: “We’ve installed cameras outside the door and also call the police every time there is an issue inside the close with this.

“We feel scared and my partner is worried going down the stairs with the dog on her own.

“We don’t know who is going to be there.

“The secure entry not working isn’t helping the situation.

“We’ve sent letters to the other eight flats about fixing the door together but only two flats came back.

“Even in the days before Christmas someone was in the stairwell smoking crack I believe.

“We’re struggling, given the frequency of how often this is happening.”

‘Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone’

Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report of someone consuming drugs in the close on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.15pm on Friday, December 22, we received a report of drug usage in a communal stair in Morgan Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone.

“Anyone with concerns or information about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone with any concerns can contact our anti-social behaviour team on 0800 169 3845 within normal business hours.

“The private sector services unit can be reached on 01382 436885.”