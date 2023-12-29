Stobswell resident describes drug use in flat close as ‘helpless situation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stobswell resident describes drug use in flat close as ‘helpless situation’

Locals who stay on Morgan Street have reportedly had issues for months.

By James Simpson
Morgan Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Morgan Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Tenants at a Dundee block of flats are struggling to prevent addicts using their communal close to take drugs.

Morgan Street residents have reportedly faced issues for months, including people smoking crack cocaine outside their front doors.

Resident Michal Strychalski claims attempts to confront those using the area as a drug den have been met with threats of violence.

The 31-year-old says problems began in the summer after he moved to the Stobswell area last year.

Drug use in Dundee close ‘happening a few times a day’

He told The Courier small groups can congregate in the block due to the secure entry system being broken.

He said: “This is happening a few times a day at the moment. There are small groups or individuals coming in and consuming drugs.

“Given they are using this block we believe they are purchasing these items somewhere nearby.

“We try to move them on but there was a recent occasion where they’ve threatened to cut my partner’s dog’s throat.

“It’s a bit of a helpless situation at the moment trying to deal with this.”

Residents in Stobswell block ‘feel scared’

Other blocks with damaged or broken secure entry systems have the same problems, according to Michal.

He added: “We’ve installed cameras outside the door and also call the police every time there is an issue inside the close with this.

“We feel scared and my partner is worried going down the stairs with the dog on her own.

“We don’t know who is going to be there.

“The secure entry not working isn’t helping the situation.

“We’ve sent letters to the other eight flats about fixing the door together but only two flats came back.

“Even in the days before Christmas someone was in the stairwell smoking crack I believe.

“We’re struggling, given the frequency of how often this is happening.”

‘Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone’

Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report of someone consuming drugs in the close on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.15pm on Friday, December 22, we received a report of drug usage in a communal stair in Morgan Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone.

“Anyone with concerns or information about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone with any concerns can contact our anti-social behaviour team on 0800 169 3845 within normal business hours.

“The private sector services unit can be reached on 01382 436885.”

More from Dundee

Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
Dundee Waterfront: What has been built so far and what is coming next?
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee council leader says city will be transformed despite 'one hand behind back'
Kirsten Connelly at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
The train following the collision with a tree. Image: Aslef/Twitter
ScotRail defends safety of train involved in Broughty Ferry crash during Storm Gerrit
Gordon McKay by the tree that snapped in his West Ferry garden.
Storm Gerrit: 100ft tree snaps in half and crashes into Dundee home
Network Rail respond after Broughty Ferry crossing failed.
Network Rail rejects claim Broughty Ferry crossing barriers failed
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Eilish McColgan was gifted a surprise bottle of Aberfeldy whisky. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Eilish McColgan receives £500 bottle of Aberfeldy whisky as Christmas surprise
An Ember bus in Dundee,
Ember announces new bus route in Dundee and more services to Edinburgh and Glasgow
7

Conversation