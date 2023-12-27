Craig Levein: St Johnstone too ‘safe’ against Livingston as Perth side have to settle for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone too ‘safe’ against Livingston as Perth side have to settle for a point

Saints' wait for an away win goes on.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein with assistant Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were too “safe” in their pursuit of a first away victory of the season at Livingston, according to Craig Levein.

But the consolation for the Perth boss after an instantly forgettable game of football is that the 0-0 draw keeps his team seven points above their West Lothian opponents and edged them a point further away from the play-off spot.

“It was two teams playing safe football,” said Levein.

“In the second half I thought we were a bit better but it was all too safe for my liking.

“We’ve done enough in the last seven games where we’ve had good 15, 30 minute spells and controlled the game.

“We played the safe ball too many times tonight, and so did Livingston.

Action from Livingston v St Johnstone.
Action from Livingston v St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We had an offside goal and Nicky (Clark) had a chance.

“It looked like they had a reasonable chance (an injury-time Mikey Devlin shot) at the end.

“I’d like to be talking about more passages of good play but I’m struggling to.”

High stakes

There were no instructions from Levein that this was a ‘must not lose’ rather than a game where a victory needed to be seized.

But the high stakes in this bottom six clash may have played a part in what played out.

“I think subconsciously, if you keep the gap then that can feel better than losing,” said Levein.

“Maybe both teams had that idea in their heads.

“It’s not something we’d spoken about but I’ve been there 100 times and know what it feels like.

“The pressure has been on for all the wrong reasons and I think that’s what we saw tonight.

Levein confirmed that Fran Franczak and Ryan McGowan both missed the match through illness.

Max Kucheriavyi sustained a gash to his knee that forced him off just before half-time.

He will “need stitches at hospital,” Levein reported.

Conversation