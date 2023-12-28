Angus recruitment firm named Scotland’s fastest growing business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus recruitment firm named Scotland’s fastest growing business

The Brechin-based business now has more than 200 staff in offices across the world, and sales of £17.5 million.

By Gavin Harper
Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill with the Join Talent team.
Angus recruitment firm Join Talent has been named the fastest growing independent business in Scotland, just ahead of a Dundee delivery company.

Earlier this year, the firm was named the fastest growing company in Britain.

Since it was set up by Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill in 2018, the company has grown by more than 300%. It now has more than 200 staff and sales of £17.5 million.

‘We’ve worked hard’ says Join Talent boss

Earlier this year, Katrina was invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace after Join Talent was awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise.

She said she was delighted with the latest recognition.

She said: “The past few years have witnessed remarkable growth for our company.

“We have just celebrated our fifth anniversary, and the journey from starting at a kitchen table to building a global team, while also creating jobs here in Scotland, has been an incredible experience.

“2023 presented challenges for numerous sectors, ours included, but as we enter 2024, our work ethic and hunger remain unwavering.

“Our team are still living and breathing that start-up energy that has propelled us through the past five years.

Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill meets King Charles. Image: Join Talent.

Other Tayside firms to feature in top 50

Meanwhile, Dundee-based delivery firm Snappy Shopper takes second place on the list.

The business previously outlined plans to create hundreds of jobs in the city following a multi-million-pound investment.

Mike Callachan, chief executive of Snappy Group.

A number of other Tayside and Fife businesses also feature on the list.

After a year of record turnover, employee-owned construction firm Kilmac is in 39th place.

Perthshire-based Signatory Vintage Scotch Whisky, owners of Edradour Distillery, is 42nd on the list.

It is just ahead of another Perthshire firm, shed business Gillies and Mackay, which is in 43rd place. It is more recognition for the firm, whose boss Cara Mackay recently won a national leadership award.

Dundee-based tech firm Waracle is in 50th place on the Fast Growth 50 list.

Between them, Scotland’s fastest growing 50 firms generated turnover of £892 million and employed 6,300 people in 2022.

Making ‘substantial’ contribution to UK economy

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans is founder of Fast Growth 50.

He said all the firms on the list make a “substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape”.

Mr Jones-Evans said they also show how “innovation, enterprise and hard work can make a real difference”.

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He added: “By recognising the achievements of these fast-growing companies, we are not only highlighting individual business success but providing inspiration for the broader business community and encouraging further business growth and innovation.

“Their stories are a testament to the entrepreneurial prowess that defines Scotland.”

Conversation