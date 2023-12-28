Angus recruitment firm named Scotland’s fastest growing business

Angus recruitment firm Join Talent has been named the fastest growing independent business in Scotland, just ahead of a Dundee delivery company.

Brechin-based recruitment business Join Talent is top of the list, published by Fast Growth 50.

Earlier this year, the firm was named the fastest growing company in Britain.

Since it was set up by Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill in 2018, the company has grown by more than 300%. It now has more than 200 staff and sales of £17.5 million.

‘We’ve worked hard’ says Join Talent boss

Earlier this year, Katrina was invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace after Join Talent was awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise.

She said she was delighted with the latest recognition.

She said: “The past few years have witnessed remarkable growth for our company.

“We have just celebrated our fifth anniversary, and the journey from starting at a kitchen table to building a global team, while also creating jobs here in Scotland, has been an incredible experience.

“2023 presented challenges for numerous sectors, ours included, but as we enter 2024, our work ethic and hunger remain unwavering.

“Our team are still living and breathing that start-up energy that has propelled us through the past five years.

Other Tayside firms to feature in top 50

Meanwhile, Dundee-based delivery firm Snappy Shopper takes second place on the list.

The business previously outlined plans to create hundreds of jobs in the city following a multi-million-pound investment.

A number of other Tayside and Fife businesses also feature on the list.

After a year of record turnover, employee-owned construction firm Kilmac is in 39th place.

Perthshire-based Signatory Vintage Scotch Whisky, owners of Edradour Distillery, is 42nd on the list.

It is just ahead of another Perthshire firm, shed business Gillies and Mackay, which is in 43rd place. It is more recognition for the firm, whose boss Cara Mackay recently won a national leadership award.

Dundee-based tech firm Waracle is in 50th place on the Fast Growth 50 list.

Between them, Scotland’s fastest growing 50 firms generated turnover of £892 million and employed 6,300 people in 2022.

Making ‘substantial’ contribution to UK economy

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans is founder of Fast Growth 50.

He said all the firms on the list make a “substantial contribution to the UK’s economic landscape”.

Mr Jones-Evans said they also show how “innovation, enterprise and hard work can make a real difference”.

He added: “By recognising the achievements of these fast-growing companies, we are not only highlighting individual business success but providing inspiration for the broader business community and encouraging further business growth and innovation.

“Their stories are a testament to the entrepreneurial prowess that defines Scotland.”