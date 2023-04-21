Brechin business started at kitchen table wins country’s top business award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus recruitment business founded fewer than five years ago is one of two Tayside firms recognised in the King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, from Brechin, set up Join Talent in 2019.

After more than 15 years in recruitment, she decided to turn her back on comfortable salaries and company cars to set up her own firm.

Just five years on, the recruitment business has clients in 23 countries. Katrina has ambitious plans for the firm, which include adding 200 staff

Join Talent opened an office in Austin, Texas last year.

Now, the firm has been awarded a King’s Award for international trade.

‘Huge recognition’ for Angus business

Katrina said it was great recognition of Join Talent’s success so far

She said: “It’s great news. With us being such a young company, it wasn’t something we expected at all. It was a huge surprise.

“It’s really nice for the whole team to be recognised and they all really get behind it.”

She said the award was “huge recognition” for the business, which operates on a remote-first basis.

“Remote working is getting a bit of bad press at the moment, but this is huge recognition for remote businesses.

“It shows you are no less than a business that operates in a traditional way.

“The other piece for us is our international expansion plans are really ambitious. We are proudly Scotland-based but increasingly our reach is overseas.

“When we’re going to work in other countries, it’s something that will really help us stand out.”

Katrina said she will receive the award at a reception at Buckingham Palace this summer.

“It’s really exciting. I might even need to get a new frock for that.”

The awards are the first to be issued by King Charles III after he acceded the throne last year.

They recognise businesses and organisations who excel at international trade, innovation, sustainable development or promoting opportunity.

They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses.

James Hutton Institute ‘honoured’

The James Hutton Institute, which employs more than 500 scientists across sites in Dundee, Aberdeen and three research farms, has been recognised for sustainable development.

The award recognises the institute’s world-leading research on sustainability across land, food and natural resources.

It plays a pivotal role in delivering interdisciplinary science across agriculture, food security, ecosystems and resilient communities.

Chief executive Colin Campbell said: “We’re honoured to be a recipient of one of the first King’s Awards for Enterprise.

“The connectivity of the climate, nature and food crises also means we need systems to change.

“Our research helps to underpin policies for sustainable land-use working with communities and supporting future generations’ wellbeing.”

Keeping award a secret hard for institute staff

Sustainability officer Stefan Jindra said only a handful of staff at the institute were informed prior to the official announcement.

He said keeping the news secret has been hard.

“We found out at the start of April, and it has been quite difficult to keep it under wraps from everyone.

“It means a lot for the whole institute. We’ve been working in sustainability for a long time, and that our work is being acknowledged is great.”

Mr Jindra said he hopes the news will help to promote the work of the James Hutton Institute.

“We try to share our science and results to make agriculture more sustainable and adapt to the changing climate.

“I think one opportunity that will arrive from the King’s Award is the chance to extend our reach and share our science with others.”