Brechin business started at kitchen table wins country’s top business award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brechin business started at kitchen table wins country’s top business award

The founder of an Angus firm says it is a huge boost to the business she launched in 2019.

By Gavin Harper
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.
Join Talent founder Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill.

An Angus recruitment business founded fewer than five years ago is one of two Tayside firms recognised in the King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, from Brechin, set up Join Talent in 2019.

After more than 15 years in recruitment, she decided to turn her back on comfortable salaries and company cars to set up her own firm.

Just five years on, the recruitment business has clients in 23 countries. Katrina has ambitious plans for the firm, which include adding 200 staff

Join Talent opened an office in Austin, Texas last year.

Now, the firm has been awarded a King’s Award for international trade.

‘Huge recognition’ for Angus business

Katrina said it was great recognition of Join Talent’s success so far

She said: “It’s great news. With us being such a young company, it wasn’t something we expected at all. It was a huge surprise.

“It’s really nice for the whole team to be recognised and they all really get behind it.”

She said the award was “huge recognition” for the business, which operates on a remote-first basis.

Katrina Hutchinson-O'Neill, chief executive of Join Talent, which has won in the King's Awards for Enterprise. Image: Supplied.
Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, chief executive of Join Talent, which has been recognised in the King’s Awards for Enterprise. Image: Supplied.

“Remote working is getting a bit of bad press at the moment, but this is huge recognition for remote businesses.

“It shows you are no less than a business that operates in a traditional way.

“The other piece for us is our international expansion plans are really ambitious. We are proudly Scotland-based but increasingly our reach is overseas.

“When we’re going to work in other countries, it’s something that will really help us stand out.”

Katrina said she will receive the award at a reception at Buckingham Palace this summer.

“It’s really exciting. I might even need to get a new frock for that.”

The awards are the first to be issued by King Charles III after he acceded the throne last year.

They recognise businesses and organisations who excel at international trade, innovation, sustainable development or promoting opportunity.

They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses.

James Hutton Institute ‘honoured’

The James Hutton Institute, which employs more than 500 scientists across sites in Dundee, Aberdeen and three research farms, has been recognised for sustainable development.

The award recognises the institute’s world-leading research on sustainability across land, food and natural resources.

It plays a pivotal role in delivering interdisciplinary science across agriculture, food security, ecosystems and resilient communities.

Chief executive Colin Campbell said: “We’re honoured to be a recipient of one of the first King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute, which was recognised in the King's Awards for Enterprise.
Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive of James Hutton Institute.

“The connectivity of the climate, nature and food crises also means we need systems to change.

“Our research helps to underpin policies for sustainable land-use working with communities and supporting future generations’ wellbeing.”

Keeping award a secret hard for institute staff

Sustainability officer Stefan Jindra said only a handful of staff at the institute were informed prior to the official announcement.

He said keeping the news secret has been hard.

“We found out at the start of April, and it has been quite difficult to keep it under wraps from everyone.

“It means a lot for the whole institute. We’ve been working in sustainability for a long time, and that our work is being acknowledged is great.”

The James Hutton Institute.
The James Hutton Institute.

Mr Jindra said he hopes the news will help to promote the work of the James Hutton Institute.

“We try to share our science and results to make agriculture more sustainable and adapt to the changing climate.

“I think one opportunity that will arrive from the King’s Award is the chance to extend our reach and share our science with others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Lloyds Bank has seen a surge in reports of ticket scams over the past year (Alamy/PA)
Music lovers need to be on their guard against ticket scams, major bank warns
New rights and protections for leaseholders have been proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority, to improve the transparency of the multi-occupancy leasehold buildings insurance market (Joe Giddens/PA)
Proposals to give leaseholders more rights set out by City regulator
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
The FTSE 100, which is more internationally focused, eked up just 0.05% on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
FTSE flat as subdued investor mood persists
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Poundland has more than 800 stores in the UK and 60 in Ireland (Poundland/PA)
Frozen food and baked goods bolster sales at Poundland
Campaigners warn young disabled adults have been struggling to access their own money (PA)
Young adults with disabilities struggling to access savings, campaigners warn
Neil Woodford’s fund was paused in 2019 (Woodford Investment Management/PA)
Woodford investors to share £235m compensation payment
The scandal-hit CBI has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a ‘serious criminal offence’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’
EY is under investigation by the UK accounting watchdog over how it evaluated the finances of collapsed furniture retailer Made.com (Made.com/ PA)
EY probed by watchdog over audit of collapsed Made.com

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
Paul Sturrock and Tommy Wright have been big influences on Steven MacLean's career. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Steven MacLean reveals his manager mentors as he prepares for St Johnstone's Hibs test
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Gold Star Picture shows; Ellie Fraser. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
From bunking classes to a fashion label dream - our Gold Star recipient Ellie…
Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri
GIG GUIDE: Don't go breaking Kiki Dee's heart at Kinross
The attack happened at Ceres Highland Games.
Fife offender needed dental surgery after being battered for sexually assaulting woman at Highland…
The experts at EVA Scotland agree that Fife has "underperformed".
Why has Fife fallen so far behind in the EV charging race?
Harry Briggs takes the lead during a club race in the 1940s. Image: Supplied.
The road and the miles that led to the return of Dundee cycling club's…
Warddykes Primary pupils put the safety message outside the school. Image: Lily Souter
Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down
Neil Stewart and his Radical SR8. Image: Neil Stewart.
Perth man whose Radical SR8 is talk of the city to display rare racing…
The Anstruther shop has now lost its alcohol licence.
East Neuk store stripped of alcohol licence after boss convicted of sex assault

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]