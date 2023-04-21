Why has Fife fallen so far behind in the EV charging race?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife
Fife

Why has Fife fallen so far behind in the EV charging race?

The data shows that Fife has only 8 rapid chargers on the Charge Place Scotland network. Joanna Bremner reports.

Joanna Bremner
The experts at EVA Scotland agree that Fife has "underperformed".
The experts at EVA Scotland agree that Fife has "underperformed".

EV drivers in Fife have access to only a third of the rapid chargers installed in Dundee, Perth and Kinross or Angus.

Fife Council has only installed eight rapid chargers on the Charge Place Scotland network, compared to 23 and 26 in neighbouring local authority areas.

Lack of access to the fastest chargers could slow the spread of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Kingdom – threatening work to reduce emissions – and risks damaging the local economy as an increasing number of drivers go electric.

Angus electric car driver Mike Devine said: “Fife has a population roughly three times that of Angus and yet Angus has approximately three times as many rapid chargers as Fife.

“Those figures are a testament to how poorly Fife Council has performed.”

Angus EV driver says figures are ‘poor’

Mike Devine is a retired lawyer based in Angus. He is a frequent visitor to Fife because he has a static caravan based near St Andrews.

He said the offering of rapid chargers in Fife is “poor”.

“There are only two council rapid chargers in north Fife, both in St Andrews, one of which is a very early model and prone to fault.”

The two rapid chargers are based in Petheram Bridge car park.

But Mike said they are rarely available.

He added: “The significant influx of visitors to the town results in constant demand with many unable to get the charge they want or need.”

There just aren’t enough of the rapid ones in Fife, according to Mike.

Mike Devine poses before charging his EV in Forfar
Mike Devine before charging his Peugeot e208 in Forfar.

And the slow ones? They don’t prove very popular.

Getting a full charge on a slow charger can take 6-12 hours.

Mike continued: “My observation is that the slower chargers, particularly in Cupar, are seldom in use.

“Dundee enjoys an international reputation in connection with the provision of charging facilities.

“I live in Angus, where each of the main towns has at least two rapid chargers, and even the smaller centres such as Letham, Friockheim and Birkhill each have one as well as slower chargers.”

Rapid charger numbers per area

There are four main types of EV chargers, according to Zap Map.

Those are slow chargers, fast chargers, rapid and ultra-rapid.

Rapid (chargers with 50 kW DC charging or 43 kW AC charging) are popular among electric car drivers, though there are fewer of these. These are also ten times more expensive to install than the 7kW or 22kW.

Using data from Charge Place Scotland (CPS) we collated the number of rapid chargers in each local authority.

Bear in mind that CPS only accounts some of the EV chargers, and there are chargers available on other networks.

The data from Charge Place Scotland showing the CPS rapid charges in Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.

There are 28 CPS rapid chargers in Dundee.

Perth and Kinross has the second highest total at 26.

Angus has 23 CPS rapid chargers.

And in Fife, there are just eight CPS rapid chargers.

This means people driving electric cars in Fife will typically have to wait longer to charge up their vehicles.

Fife has the third largest population in Scotland, second only to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Yet there are only eight CPS rapid chargers in the Kingdom.

Why has Fife ‘underperformed’?

The experts at EVA (Electric Vehicle Association) Scotland agreed that Fife has underperformed.

Neil Swanson, director of EVA Scotland, said it isn’t as simple as it seems.

The EVA refer to rapid chargers as “journey chargers”.

“I think they have underperformed, but it’s not as simple as they have not delivered enough Journey Chargers.”

Providing enough EV chargers across Fife is a “big challenge”, according to Neil.

Neil Swanson, director of EVA Scotland. Image: Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.

“Comparisons between localities [are] always difficult,” Neil added, “as different needs depend on local geography, housing and journeys.

“Within Fife, Glenrothes presents a challenge for private charging in many neighbourhoods due to the form of town planning. Similar issues exist for older town centres such as Cupar and St Andrews.

“Many drivers in Fife can and do charge at home, reducing demand for journey charging and on-street charging, helping allow a balanced approach to investment.

“The need to provide equitable access to lower cost off-peak energy to those who cannot charge at home is essential for a just transition.”

Neil added that rapid chargers bring with them other problems. Many EV drivers need to have a “behavioural change” as charging cannot be treated the same way as re-fuelling.

“Slow charging is better for the environment [and] it’s better for the grid.”

For every rapid charger, 8 fast chargers could be installed

Charge Place Scotland has data showing the EV chargers on their network across Scotland.

We collated the CPS rapid charger locations across Fife.

The locations of CPS rapid chargers in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

Jane Findlay, Fife Council’s lead consultant for climate change, explained that Fife’s public EV charging network has been installed using grant funding from Transport Scotland.

Depending on power supply costs, rapid charger installation is so costly that eight fast chargers could be installed for the price of one rapid.

Jane said: “We decide the location of charging units in liaison with EVA Scotland, local users, businesses, local councillors and Transport Scotland.

“We’ve considered the types of electric vehicles using our network. As not all electric vehicles are capable of charging at rates greater than 7kW, this was seen as the best way of proving charge points that were suitable for as many users as possible.”

Breakdown of EV charger types

Rapid and ultra-rapid chargers:

  • 50 kW DC charging or 43 kW AC charging
  • Ultra rapid chargers use 100+ kW DC
  • Both typically charge an EV to 80% in 20 minutes to an hour
  • These are also known as journey chargers

Fast chargers:

  • Fast chargers are typically rated at either 7 kW or 22 kW
  • A 7 kW charger will typically recharge an EV in 4-6 hours, and a 22 kW charger in 1-2 hours
  • These are also known as destination chargers

Slow chargers:

  • 3 kW – 6 kW slow charging
  • Getting a full charge on one of these slow chargers can take 6-12 hours
  • Many drivers with at-home chargers will charge their EVs this way overnight
  • These are also known as home or workplace chargers

